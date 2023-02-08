Former Hall Co lawmaker could be focus of state Senate probe

Former Hall County state Senator Butch Miller, who left the legislature after an unsuccessful campaign for Lieutenant Governor is the target of calls for a Senate investigation, as is the man he ran to replace.

Republicans Butch Miller and Geoff Duncan, just weeks before their terms ended, made a taxpayer funded trip to Europe for what they say was state business.

New Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones says he wants to learn more about what that state business might have been, and he wants the Senate to investigate.