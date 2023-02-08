Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
live5news.com
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
WRDW-TV
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courthouse to evacuate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton County courthouse. According to authorities, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel on Wednesday. The building has been evacuated and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along...
Storage building collapses during fire in Cottageville
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large storage building collapsed after it was damaged during a Monday morning fire. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a property off Cone Court in the Cottageville area around 7:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the fire. The caller told dispatchers that the building was […]
Berkeley County coroner identifies victim killed in Summerville crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Summerville Monday. The victim was identified as Thomas Gary Martin, a 77-year-old from Charleston. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Martin died on the scene of a head-on crash on Farmington Road around 5:20 p.m. The Berkeley County […]
Crash with power pole closes downtown streets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some downtown Charleston roads are closed to vehicles and pedestrians following a Thursday afternoon crash with a power pole. The Charleston Police Department said East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are closed. Police say crews with Dominion Energy are on the […]
live5news.com
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Fielding Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say officers are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday evening. The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department around 8:20 p.m. at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the police department says the pedestrian...
live5news.com
Defense trys to toss financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team on Thursday tried unsuccessfully to prevent two witnesses from taking the stand in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Questions arose from a...
live5news.com
Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
live5news.com
Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh could testify Thursday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends with whom he worked on some cases is expected to take the stand in Murdaugh’s murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney...
live5news.com
Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
live5news.com
LIVE: Day 13: Colleton Courthouse being evacuated during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are evacuating the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is staning trial on two charges of murder. There is no official word on the reason for the evacuation, which began shortly before 12:30 p.m. Murdaugh has been charged with the June 7,...
1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County
One person has died and four were others injured following a collision in Berkeley County on Monday evening. The post 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends took the stand Thursday morning in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney Chris Wilson, who gave emotional testimony when asked...
live5news.com
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
Man suffers severe burns after vehicle fire on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men suffered severe burns after their vehicle caught fire while traveling over the Ravenel Bridge on Friday. One officer with the Charleston Police Department, who was conducting speed enforcement, said they observed “flashing amber lights” that turned out to be a fire on the bridge. Three men were out on […]
School bus driver, 6 students taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a crash involving a school bus and box truck in West Ashley Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard, according to a tweet from CPD at 8:20 a.m. Six students and the school bus driver were transported […]
