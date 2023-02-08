Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ITCHY BURRO STANZA DIGEST

Answer: The tabby watched the robins from his spot by the window, which to him was the – CATBIRD SEAT

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"If everyone was a little bit nicer to people, the world would be a much better place." – Harry Styles

Cryptoquote

LOVE DOESN'T MAKE THE WORLD GO 'ROUND. LOVE IS WHAT MAKES THE RIDE WORTHWHILE. – FRANKLIN P. JONES

Cryptoquip

THE TYCOON LEFT HIS SECURITY AGENT STRANDED ON THE ROOF. HE DIDN'T WANT TO LET HIS GUARD DOWN.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HERON EAGLE EGRET CRANE

Lexigo

EXPEL, LILIES, SELECT, TOXIC, CELERY

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ENTERTAINS CHIA OLDMAN MISSISSIPPI SIRS TIKTOK TOASTED

Find the Words

Baubles bangles and beads

Kubok

