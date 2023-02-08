ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

 2 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ITCHY    BURRO    STANZA    DIGEST

Answer: The tabby watched the robins from his spot by the window, which to him was the – CATBIRD SEAT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"If everyone was a little bit nicer to people, the world would be a much better place." – Harry Styles

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

LOVE DOESN'T MAKE THE WORLD GO 'ROUND. LOVE IS WHAT MAKES THE RIDE WORTHWHILE. – FRANKLIN P. JONES

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THE TYCOON LEFT HIS SECURITY AGENT STRANDED ON THE ROOF. HE DIDN'T WANT TO LET HIS GUARD DOWN.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HERON    EAGLE    EGRET    CRANE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EXPEL, LILIES, SELECT, TOXIC, CELERY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. ENTERTAINS
  2. CHIA
  3. OLDMAN
  4. MISSISSIPPI
  5. SIRS
  6. TIKTOK
  7. TOASTED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Baubles bangles and beads

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

