Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ITCHY BURRO STANZA DIGEST
Answer: The tabby watched the robins from his spot by the window, which to him was the – CATBIRD SEAT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If everyone was a little bit nicer to people, the world would be a much better place." – Harry Styles
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
LOVE DOESN'T MAKE THE WORLD GO 'ROUND. LOVE IS WHAT MAKES THE RIDE WORTHWHILE. – FRANKLIN P. JONES
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
THE TYCOON LEFT HIS SECURITY AGENT STRANDED ON THE ROOF. HE DIDN'T WANT TO LET HIS GUARD DOWN.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HERON EAGLE EGRET CRANE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EXPEL, LILIES, SELECT, TOXIC, CELERY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- ENTERTAINS
- CHIA
- OLDMAN
- MISSISSIPPI
- SIRS
- TIKTOK
- TOASTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Baubles bangles and beads
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
