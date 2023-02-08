Lamont to propose $50.5B budget, more than $500M in tax relief

Related
Americans to get $480 worth of direct payments as $2billion tax relief plan is announced – see if you qualify
AMERICANS can get nearly $500 in cash this year and it could be in addition to $2billion in tax relief. In December, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a bill into law that will provide more than a million drivers with a toll credit. It will give eligible residents in...
How to Pay Less Tax in Retirement
Save smarter, not harder, with these tax-efficient strategies that you can apply today!
Income Taxes: IRS Issues Directive Telling Taxpayers in Some States To Delay Filing — What You Need To Know
If you live in a state that offered special tax refunds or payments in 2022, the IRS has advised against filing a tax return until it becomes clear whether that money is taxable. Learn: Zelle Tax...
CNET
Green Energy Tax Breaks to Get More Money Back in 2023
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 created many new tax breaks for home energy efficiency. While most of the big incentives will arrive in future years, the sweeping law makes a few key changes that will affect your taxes during this current tax season.
Lamont, lawmakers strike deal to renew CT budget controls
CT Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers agreed to renew CT budget controls for another decade, but plans for school funding grants are on hold.
Washington Examiner
California reparations panel to consider state wealth tax to fund black residents
The chairwoman of California's reparations panel is advocating a wealth tax that would redistribute funds to black residents and those who are descendants of slaves. Chairwoman Kamilah V. Moore and the California Reparations Task Force heard from tax law experts across the United States that testified how white people are more likely to be wealthy; therefore, any reallocation of funds would benefit the state's black population.
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP bill would abolish IRS, income and payroll taxes, replace them with flat sales tax
Republicans in the House have introduced a new bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service and overhaul the U.S. tax system, doing away with income and payroll taxes and implementing a flat national sales tax in its place. The bill calls for a 23 percent national sales tax that...
Lawmakers call on 8 states to pass wealth taxes to help pay for childcare, affordable housing, and ending homelessness
Taxing the ultra-wealthy could raise billions to help middle-class families afford childcare and housing, lawmakers say.
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
The Basics of Estate Tax Planning
Estate planning matters if you're hoping to preserve as much of your wealth and assets as possible for future generations. One of the biggest challenges is finding ways to minimize your tax liability, as taxes can shrink the value of … Continue reading → The post The Basics of Estate Tax Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
Biden’s new dodgy tax scheme would only hurt the already shaky economy
President Joe Biden returns again to the only idea he has: Soaking the rich via punitive tax hikes. The prez wants a new “billionaires tax,” forcing high earners to pay a minimum in taxes to ensure they “pay their fair share.” The White House claims: “In a typical year, billionaires pay an average tax rate of just 8%.” Dead wrong: That figure includes unrealized capital gains not taxable under federal law (for good reason: the gains are just theoretical; you can’t spend them until you cash out, and then they’re taxable). Instead of 8%, economists put the actual hit on the rich at...
Tax rebate package muscled through initial House votes
House Republicans advanced a six-bill package Wednesday that would put more than $1 billion of the state’s historic budget surplus into rebate checks and other spending, pushing the measures through debate and initial floor votes. In their current forms, the bills would authorize per-taxpayer rebates of up to $1,250...
Metro News
Senate Plan Means Tax Cut Talks Can Begin in Earnest
Last week I wrote that Governor Justice, Senate and House leaders needed to get together to begin serious negotiations on a tax reduction plan. In fairness, at that time the only plan was the one proposed by the Governor and passed by the House, so there wasn’t much to negotiate without the Senate’s proposal.
Over 16 million taxpayers from states like California should hold off on filing their taxes because of extra stimulus checks, the IRS says
Many states handed out checks and rebates to help ease the sting of inflation. Now, that means that residents might have to wait longer for refunds.
Congressional Budget Office Sounds Warning About Social Security
The Congressional Budget Office or CBO, has put out a warning that Social Security is projected to run out of money within 10 years and that Congress needs to come up with a fix before this happens. CBO estimates that Social Security costs are already exceeding the amount of money that the program is bringing in, and the program is quickly running out of cash.
CT’s two major utilities call for reform to energy markets to combat rising prices
Representatives from CT's two major utilities spoke with legislators to discuss solutions to rising energy prices. Here's what they proposed.
A new twist to Biden's student loan handout plan could cost taxpayers billions
Biden administration's newly proposed rule on student loans proposes massive changes to the 'income-driven repayment' program.
2 Black Women Reveal Their Homes Were Sold After Failing to Pay Property Taxes
Geraldine Tyler and Tawanda Hall garnered attention from the general public after the two Black women faced the negative repercussions of property ownership. According to Reason magazine, Hall had her house seized and sold by the government after failing to pay property taxes. At the same time, Tyler encountered the same fate with the condo she owned. To add insult to injury, the government also reportedly kept each property’s profits.
