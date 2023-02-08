ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetown, NC

Local NBA star gives back to his alma mater

By Ryan Harper, Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iYMN_0kgDcURY00

PINETOWN, N.C. (WNCT) — Bam Adebayo received so much from teachers, friends and family where he grew up. It all helped him become an NBA star now with the Miami Heat.

On Tuesday, Adebayo gave back to Northside High School, members of the basketball teams and their families.

After finding success at Northside and eventually playing out his high school career at High Point Christian Academy, Adebayo played for the Kentucky Wildcats before being drafted by the Heat in 2017.

During Senior Night, the Bam Adebayo Foundation helped him give back to his hometown. He had a representative give each player a signed shirt and a $100 gift card.

Click the video above to see more.

WNCT

WNCT

