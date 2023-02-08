TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's record-setting season continues on Wednesday when it hosts Florida on Wednesday. The No. 3 team in the country is looking to improve to 11-0 in SEC play for the second time in program history, following in the footsteps of the 1955-56 Crimson Tide who went 14-0 that season. Alabama is also looking to set the program record for the best record through 24 games as a 21-3 stretch would mark the first time it had done that since the 1975-76 season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO