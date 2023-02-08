Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
Syracuse basketball: Jim Boeheim breaks down win at FSU, addresses NIL and job status comments
After a recent three-game losing streak, Syracuse needed to kick things into high gear to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament. That has happened for coach Jim Boeheim and company, who now have two straight road wins after beating Florida State 76-67 Wednesday. While the Seminoles have been...
Syracuse basketball 2024 commit Elijah Moore playing like 5-star prospect
Elijah Moore, a 2024 four-star shooting guard from New York City who gave a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball in late January, is absolutely destroying the competition these days. The 6-foot-4 Moore resides inside the top 80 of the junior class, according to several recruiting services. While I’m the first...
Scarlet Nation
3 takeaways from Syracuse's 76-67 win over Florida State
Syracuse rallied for a 76-67 win over Florida State on Wednesday night on the road. Here are three takeaways from the game:. While the “one field goal in nearly nine minutes” span was the headline grabber, the Syracuse offense was inconsistent throughout the entire first half. The Orange made back-to-back field goal attempts once in the first 17 minutes before a late flurry before halftime.
Scarlet Nation
Passing marks but not enough 3s as Syracuse responds to defeat FSU
Syracuse’s late 16-2 run ruined an improved effort from Florida State, which displayed crisp passing in the half court in the middle of the game. FSU made the extra pass. But the Seminoles often could not make the 3-pointers to break Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. Matthew Cleveland had his...
Scarlet Nation
Syracuse breaks away from Florida State in second half
Syracuse struggled through much of the first half, but came to life in time to pick up a road win against Florida State on Wednesday night, 76-67. The Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) trailed by eight late in the first half, but got a big second half effort from their three top players in knocking off the Seminoles (8-17, 6-8).
nunesmagician.com
Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?
Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1
Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
Scarlet Nation
FSU softball sweeps Lipscomb on Opening Day
Michaela Edenfield had a memorable Opening Day, coming through with a clutch hit in the second game of a doubleheader sweep. Florida State won 3-0 and then 4-1 in the second game on Thursday. "Really proud of the energy and just everyone sticking with each other," FSU coach Lonni Alameda...
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons
I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
Jim Boeheim clarifies Syracuse basketball coaching future after comments about 2023-24 season
Jim Boeheim was recently asked about his future as Syracuse's head men's basketball coach in an interview with ESPN over the weekend. While Boeheim said he would "probably" return for the 2023-24 season, the 78-year-old took to Twitter and clarified his comments Monday. "As I've said many times previously, my...
Scarlet Nation
Florida State shares dates for upcoming spring football camp
The anticipation for Florida State football's 2023 season is already out of control. The next major offseason milestone for the Seminoles will be their spring football camp. FSU shared the dates for its spring camp Thursday afternoon. The Seminoles will hold their first spring practice on Monday, March 6 and...
Scarlet Nation
Corhen seeing more playing time than expected, learning on fly as freshman
Cameron Corhen picked Florida State in part because the coaching staff has been willing to play freshmen. But he never dreamed he would see this many minutes. When his roommate, Jaylan Gainey, tore his ACL in preseason practices, Corhen talked to assistant coach Stan Jones and knew immediately he would have a larger role.
localsyr.com
Student-Athlete of the Week: Nottingham’s Steyvon Jones
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Steyvon Jones’ love for basketball started at an early age. It wasn’t until the fourth grade though that he realized that he had the potential to be something great. “My mama talked to me about being serious and getting on a team. She...
Scarlet Nation
How to watch: No. 3 Alabama basketball hosts Florida
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's record-setting season continues on Wednesday when it hosts Florida on Wednesday. The No. 3 team in the country is looking to improve to 11-0 in SEC play for the second time in program history, following in the footsteps of the 1955-56 Crimson Tide who went 14-0 that season. Alabama is also looking to set the program record for the best record through 24 games as a 21-3 stretch would mark the first time it had done that since the 1975-76 season.
Longtime CNY football coach, who won four Section III titles, dies at age 91
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The players, opponents and strategies all changed throughout the years, but the pregame speeches of New Hartford football coach Don Edick always contained at least one constant. Before sending his Spartans onto the field, Edick would implore his Spartans to “go out there and kick some behind.”...
West Genesee’s girls basketball coach resigns with week left in season
West Genesee girls basketball coach Scott Duda on Saturday told his team he would not be finishing the season as their leader. The first-year head coach resigned from his position on Monday, athletic director Michael Burns said Thursday afternoon.
cortlandvoice.com
Seeds announced for Homer and Cortland wrestlers at Section III championship tournament
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Seeds were recently announced for Homer and Cortland varsity wrestlers at this weekend’s Section III Division II championship tournament at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.
cnyhomepage.com
RFA wins big on Senior Night over Mohawk Valley
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With both the Mohawk Valley and Rome Free Academy boys’ hockey teams coming off losses the night before, their faceoff on Wednesday night could have gone either way despite the records of the teams going in, 10-5-3 for the Black Knights and 4-13 for the Jugglers.
cnycentral.com
Brandon's Bites: Iconic Brooklyn Pickle planning expansions outside CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle has been serving up its iconic sandwiches in Syracuse for almost fifty years. The beloved Syracuse sandwich shop opened its first location on Burnet Avenue in 1975 and now has three shops in the Syracuse area. Owner Craig Kowadla said Brooklyn Pickle will be...
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
Comments / 0