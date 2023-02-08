ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Scarlet Nation

3 takeaways from Syracuse's 76-67 win over Florida State

Syracuse rallied for a 76-67 win over Florida State on Wednesday night on the road. Here are three takeaways from the game:. While the “one field goal in nearly nine minutes” span was the headline grabber, the Syracuse offense was inconsistent throughout the entire first half. The Orange made back-to-back field goal attempts once in the first 17 minutes before a late flurry before halftime.
SYRACUSE, NY
Scarlet Nation

Passing marks but not enough 3s as Syracuse responds to defeat FSU

Syracuse’s late 16-2 run ruined an improved effort from Florida State, which displayed crisp passing in the half court in the middle of the game. FSU made the extra pass. But the Seminoles often could not make the 3-pointers to break Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. Matthew Cleveland had his...
SYRACUSE, NY
Scarlet Nation

Syracuse breaks away from Florida State in second half

Syracuse struggled through much of the first half, but came to life in time to pick up a road win against Florida State on Wednesday night, 76-67. The Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) trailed by eight late in the first half, but got a big second half effort from their three top players in knocking off the Seminoles (8-17, 6-8).
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?

Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1

Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
SYRACUSE, NY
Scarlet Nation

FSU softball sweeps Lipscomb on Opening Day

Michaela Edenfield had a memorable Opening Day, coming through with a clutch hit in the second game of a doubleheader sweep. Florida State won 3-0 and then 4-1 in the second game on Thursday. "Really proud of the energy and just everyone sticking with each other," FSU coach Lonni Alameda...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons

I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
SYRACUSE, NY
Scarlet Nation

Florida State shares dates for upcoming spring football camp

The anticipation for Florida State football's 2023 season is already out of control. The next major offseason milestone for the Seminoles will be their spring football camp. FSU shared the dates for its spring camp Thursday afternoon. The Seminoles will hold their first spring practice on Monday, March 6 and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Corhen seeing more playing time than expected, learning on fly as freshman

Cameron Corhen picked Florida State in part because the coaching staff has been willing to play freshmen. But he never dreamed he would see this many minutes. When his roommate, Jaylan Gainey, tore his ACL in preseason practices, Corhen talked to assistant coach Stan Jones and knew immediately he would have a larger role.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
localsyr.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Nottingham’s Steyvon Jones

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Steyvon Jones’ love for basketball started at an early age. It wasn’t until the fourth grade though that he realized that he had the potential to be something great. “My mama talked to me about being serious and getting on a team. She...
SYRACUSE, NY
Scarlet Nation

How to watch: No. 3 Alabama basketball hosts Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's record-setting season continues on Wednesday when it hosts Florida on Wednesday. The No. 3 team in the country is looking to improve to 11-0 in SEC play for the second time in program history, following in the footsteps of the 1955-56 Crimson Tide who went 14-0 that season. Alabama is also looking to set the program record for the best record through 24 games as a 21-3 stretch would mark the first time it had done that since the 1975-76 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
cnyhomepage.com

RFA wins big on Senior Night over Mohawk Valley

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With both the Mohawk Valley and Rome Free Academy boys’ hockey teams coming off losses the night before, their faceoff on Wednesday night could have gone either way despite the records of the teams going in, 10-5-3 for the Black Knights and 4-13 for the Jugglers.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY

