fox17.com

Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase

The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Officer involved shooting, standoff in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several lanes on Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall are closed after a police chase ended in a standoff early Wednesday morning. It started around midnight as police were responding to a domestic violence incident. They spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to apprehend the driver but the driver took off. A chase began during which police say the driver began firing shots.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield

Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley

The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley

An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

1 Killed 1 injured in Ensley crash

BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Pelham Police Department are investigating a break-in to the USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office which occurred sometime between the evening of Saturday, Feb. 4 and the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. At this time, it...
PELHAM, AL
