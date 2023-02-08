Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Shots fired during police chase in Tuscaloosa; suspect hospitalized
An overnight police chase ended in shots fired between the suspect and a Tuscaloosa officer. The suspect, who has not been identified, was apparently injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. The incident began just before midnight Tuesday when Tuscaloosa police responded to a domestic violence incident in the...
44-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian fatally struck in Birmingham crash that also killed driver
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Ensley in a crash that also left the driver dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified the victim as Miraunda Michelle Williams. She was 44. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and...
fox17.com
Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase
The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
Man injured in shootout with Tuscaloosa police set fire to woman’s home, shot her car, officials say
A 33-year-old man wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Tuscaloosa police has been formally charged in connection with the overnight incident. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Wednesday afternoon announced charges against Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. His bond...
wbrc.com
Officer involved shooting, standoff in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several lanes on Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall are closed after a police chase ended in a standoff early Wednesday morning. It started around midnight as police were responding to a domestic violence incident. They spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to apprehend the driver but the driver took off. A chase began during which police say the driver began firing shots.
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield
Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
Investigation underway after shots fired between Tuscaloosa police officer and suspect
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after what began as a vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting between a Tuscaloosa police officer and a suspect Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the incident began as a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect. After the suspect crashed […]
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley
The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley
An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
wbrc.com
1 Killed 1 injured in Ensley crash
Birmingham police say video links suspects to 12-year-old’s slaying; defense argues evidence doesn’t put them at the scene
A neighbor’s security surveillance video helped police first identify the teen suspects in the December shooting death of a 12-year-old Birmingham girl killed during a sleepover with two friends. Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and Jarei Lamar Vance, 18, both are charged with capital murder in the killing of Audriana...
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Alabama Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
wbrc.com
Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
wbrc.com
USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Pelham Police Department are investigating a break-in to the USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office which occurred sometime between the evening of Saturday, Feb. 4 and the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. At this time, it...
Birmingham man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2021 burglary
A Hoover man was recently sentenced for robbing a convenience store two years ago, US Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Tuesday.
