Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

First neighborhood approved in Ascension under new growth rules

For the first time in more than a year and a half, Ascension Parish has approved a new neighborhood for development. The 36-home Moss Side Villas subdivision on La. 74 in Dutchtown was approved under new parish rules intended to curb the impacts of added traffic and flooding from new growth following a nearly year-long moratorium.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

More roundabouts on way for Ascension; public meeting Thursday on Galvez intersection at La. 42

The public will have a chance Thursday to gain a first look at a new roundabout proposed for the eastern side of La. 42 in Ascension Parish, state highway officials said. The roundabout at Joe Sevario Road and La. 42 in the Galvez area of northern Ascension would be one of a series of circular, continuous flow intersections under development by local and state government in the parish and the city of Gonzales.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime minister, city attorney and Scoutmaster Jesse Means dies.

Local longtime attorney, public servant, minister and Scoutmaster Jesse LaFayette Means Jr. was buried in Episcopal Cemetery Friday. Means, 79, is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Randle Means. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1961 and completed undergraduate studies at Centenary College of Louisiana and...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested in Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that wounded 12

Police have arrested two people responsible for what investigators called a "targeted" attack that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue last month. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'Shaun Jackson, also 19, were arrested late Friday night. Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first degree murder while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Krewe of Artemis

The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: They were unknown heroes against injustice, except to us kids

I hope you are spending February like so many others, honoring the contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans who have helped make our nation great. News stories abound about some of the bravest and strongest people who ever lived and discussions about tragedies that a race of people endured to build this country, especially here in the South.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Feb. 15, 2023

Mark you calendars for the annual Ascension Parish Relay for Life, which raises money for cancer services, set for March 18 at River Parishes Community College. To register a team or donate, visit ascensionparishrelayforlife.org. Auditions set for Ascension Icon. The annual Ascension Icon, a fundraiser for the Ascension Fund, will...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

