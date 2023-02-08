Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana State: updates on Gulf Coast weather as high pressure system moves eastward, chilly weekend aheadStanleyLouisiana State
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
theadvocate.com
First neighborhood approved in Ascension under new growth rules
For the first time in more than a year and a half, Ascension Parish has approved a new neighborhood for development. The 36-home Moss Side Villas subdivision on La. 74 in Dutchtown was approved under new parish rules intended to curb the impacts of added traffic and flooding from new growth following a nearly year-long moratorium.
theadvocate.com
Bank of St. Francisville buys Jefferson Highway property for $2.2 million
The Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a 1.7-acre tract of land near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Jefferson Highway for $2.2 million and plans to build its main Baton Rouge branch on the site. The bank bought the land at 9029 Jefferson from Jefferson Highway Development LLC in...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
theadvocate.com
More roundabouts on way for Ascension; public meeting Thursday on Galvez intersection at La. 42
The public will have a chance Thursday to gain a first look at a new roundabout proposed for the eastern side of La. 42 in Ascension Parish, state highway officials said. The roundabout at Joe Sevario Road and La. 42 in the Galvez area of northern Ascension would be one of a series of circular, continuous flow intersections under development by local and state government in the parish and the city of Gonzales.
theadvocate.com
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch
The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
theadvocate.com
New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
theadvocate.com
Photos: The Krewe of Orion rolls through Baton Rouge on Saturday night
The Krewe of Orion rolls along South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Krewe of Orions’s theme for its 24th annual Mardi Gras Parade is “In Our Wildest Dreams.”
theadvocate.com
Man fatally shot in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road identified, EBRSO says
A man found fatally shot in his vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road on Friday has been identified as a Walker man, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Roberto Ramos Jr., 21, was found fatally wounded by gunfire in the 13000 block of Greenwell Springs Road, EBRSO said Sunday. His...
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Denham Springs rolls Saturday in 43rd annual parade
Dana Frazier used her umbrella to catch throws Saturday during the 43rd annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade Saturday. The parade included royalty, floats and lots of paradegoers catching throws during the afternoon roll through Denham Springs.
theadvocate.com
Longtime minister, city attorney and Scoutmaster Jesse Means dies.
Local longtime attorney, public servant, minister and Scoutmaster Jesse LaFayette Means Jr. was buried in Episcopal Cemetery Friday. Means, 79, is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Randle Means. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1961 and completed undergraduate studies at Centenary College of Louisiana and...
theadvocate.com
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
theadvocate.com
2 arrested in Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that wounded 12
Police have arrested two people responsible for what investigators called a "targeted" attack that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue last month. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'Shaun Jackson, also 19, were arrested late Friday night. Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first degree murder while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Krewe of Artemis
The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
theadvocate.com
'Wines of the World' is Okeanos' theme for annual Mardi Gras Ball
The Krewe of Okeanos celebrated its 43rd annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 11 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. The theme was “Wines of the World,” and a variety of vino was tasted. King Okeanos Victor Devin Gum and Queen Tethys Jeanne Favert represented a...
theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: They were unknown heroes against injustice, except to us kids
I hope you are spending February like so many others, honoring the contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans who have helped make our nation great. News stories abound about some of the bravest and strongest people who ever lived and discussions about tragedies that a race of people endured to build this country, especially here in the South.
theadvocate.com
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU has tabled turned on it by South Carolina in Super Sunday smackdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just before the third quarter buzzer sounded, Brea Beal, one of the waves of South Carolina players you’ve probably never heard of but who is excellent nonetheless, pulled up over LSU’s Kateri Poole for a long 3-pointer from the left wing and drained it.
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Feb. 15, 2023
Mark you calendars for the annual Ascension Parish Relay for Life, which raises money for cancer services, set for March 18 at River Parishes Community College. To register a team or donate, visit ascensionparishrelayforlife.org. Auditions set for Ascension Icon. The annual Ascension Icon, a fundraiser for the Ascension Fund, will...
Comments / 0