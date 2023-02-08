Read full article on original website
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star
A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.
swimswam.com
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
Week 14: Swimming & Diving Athletes of the Week
The Southeastern Conference announces Weekly Honors for Week 14 of the 2022-23 swimming & diving season.
swimswam.com
The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 15) – The Top Swimmers of the Regular Season
With championship season fast approaching, we're looking back. at the regular season to rank the top 5 swimmers on both the women's and men's side. Championship season starts next week, with Power 5 conference meets such as ACCs, SECs, and Women’s Big Tens, along with several Division I mid-major and Division II conferences. To celebrate the (almost) end of the regular season, this week in The Week That Was In College Swimming, we’re ranking the top 5 Division I women and men of the regular season.
swimswam.com
Olympian Michelle Weber Relishes Midmar Mile Return After English Channel Crossing
Weber won the elite women’s title at the aQuellé Midmar Mile in 2016 and 2021 and believes that having swum the race since she was a child gives her an edge. Current photo via Roxanne Martin. Courtesy: KJO Media. 8 February 2023 – Thousands of swimmers are headed...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Potentially Looking To Add Third Winter Juniors Meet In The Future
USA Swimming has had a "preliminary discussion" about adding a third site to Winter Juniors in order to provide more opportunity and manage meet size. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It won’t happen in 2023, but USA Swimming has considered adding a third Winter Junior Championship meet to its...
swimswam.com
Freshman Phenom Gui Caribe Hoping to Follow in Teammate Jordan Crooks’ Footsteps
Caribe told us how his adjustment to Tennessee swimming has gone so far and why he has found so much success, including being taken under Jordan Crooks' Wing. SwimSwam spoke with freshman sprinting star Gui Caribe of Brazil when we went down to Knoxville. Caribe told us how his adjustment to Tennessee swimming has gone so far and why he has found so much success. He appears to be following in Jordan Crooks‘ footsteps (after being taken under his wing) as we near SEC Championships.
swimswam.com
World Champion Summer McIntosh Is Scheduled to Swim at Orlando Sectionals This Week
16-year-old Summer McIntosh, the defending World Champion in the 200 fly and 400 IM, is scheduled to open her 2023 season this weekend in Orlando. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 Southern Zone Sectional Championships (Orlando) February 9-12, 2023. Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida. Long Course Meters (50 meters),...
swimswam.com
Greek Age Record-holder Apostolos Siskos Commits to Harvard for 2024-25
Greek backstroker Apostolos Siskos has confirmed his verbal commitment to Harvard for 2024-25. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand, Bjorn Markentin Earn Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Honors
Courtesy: Pac-12 MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Leon Marchand, So., Arizona State (Toulouse, France) Competed in the Sun Devil’s dual meet against in-state rival Arizona, assisting in their dominant 434.5-146.5 win over the Wildcats. In the 500 free, Marchand set a new program record with a time of...
swimswam.com
100 Back NCAA Record Holder Katharine Berkoff To Stay At NC State For Fifth Year
Berkoff's decision to compete in the 2023-24 season will benefit NC State, which gains a relatively small five-person freshman class next season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Current NC State senior Katharine Berkoff confirmed to SwimSwam on Wednesday that she would be using her fifth year of eligibility given...
swimswam.com
Nebraska Secures Verbal Commitment From Hungarian Beatrix Tanko (2023)
Beatrix Tanko is set to join the University of Nebraska this fall, making her the fourth international athlete of the class. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Elena Fanchini, Italian skier and world silver medalist, dies aged 37
Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the...
swimswam.com
Husson Women Complete Comeback To Capture Third Straight NAC Title; Maine Men Repeat
SCY (25 yards) CAZENOVIA, N.Y – The Husson Eagles outdueled Maine Maritime to capture their third consecutive North Atlantic Conference Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Sunday at the Cazenovia College Aquatics Facility. The Eagles and Mariners traded the lead several times during the evening session, but key performance in the final event of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay, clinched the title for Husson.
msn.com
NA Game Changers is back for 2023 with new tournaments, formats, and verification partner
The wait is finally over and NA VALORANT Game Changers fans finally have more information on what 2023 will look like. There are a plethora of changes this year, but the staples, such as the three tournaments held each year and the Game Changers World Championship, are here to stay.
WLOS.com
Asheville preparing for run at several state indoor titles
Asheville — (WLOS) It might be a headscratcher if you decided to attend a WNC high school indoor track meet. You'd still find yourself shivering on cold bleachers, probably at a football stadium. There is only one dedicated indoor track facility in North Carolina, so teams are forced to do what they can to compete.
NBC Sports
Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man for years, returns to spotlight at Millrose Games
So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
NBC Sports
Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds
swimswam.com
Switzerland Swim-Off Decided by Thousandths of a Second
What if I told you that your automatic timing system was lying to you when it showed you results only to the hundredths of a second?. Swimming rules about ties and swim-offs and who advances are conspicuously vague. We’ve seen some creative examples of determining who will advance in the...
