New Zealand’s Georgia Hale joins Leeds for new Women’s Super League campaign

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esntM_0kgDbA4T00

Leeds Rhinos have pulled off another major coup ahead of the new Betfred Women’s Super League season with the signing of New Zealand loose forward Georgia Hale.

The 27-year-old Hale was part of the Kiwi Ferns team that sunk England’s World Cup hopes in their semi-final in York in November, and also played in the final against Australia.

Hale, whose partner Sam Lisone joined the Rhinos men’s team in December, said: “It’s so nice to be here and to join the club.

“My partner Sam is obviously over here too so it was a good opportunity for us both to represent the Rhinos and move overseas and still chase our footy dream. It’s fantastic that the game allows us to do that.”

The Rhinos, the defending women’s champions, signed two-time treble winner and England international Amy Hardcastle from St Helens last month.

Hale began her career in the NRLW with New Zealand Warriors in 2018, captaining the team for two seasons, before joining the Gold Coast Titans as a marquee signing in 2021.

The loose forward has English heritage through her grandmother.

“We have been really excited at the prospect of Georgia coming over,” Leeds coach Lois Forsell said.

“I think she is going to add loads of quality to our squad, particularly in leadership and just the fact that she has played in the top tier in the NRLW and internationally is massive for us.

“It’s great to have someone with that sort of experience and skill around the place and we can see from even these early days that she will add a lot of value.”

The 2023 Women’s Super League season begins on Sunday 9 April with a meeting as the Rhinos get their title defence underway against the renamed York Valkyrie.

