ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Black Voters Matter responds to attempts to prosecute Black organizers for illegal campaigning in the state of Georgia

By Atlanta Voice Reports
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhDpB_0kgDb3yd00

GEORGIA – Today, Black Voters Matter (BVM) responds to complaints of illegal campaigning during a press conference following the Georgia State Elections Board Hearing. In this case, the Secretary of State’s Office first found that BVM and its partners were in violation of [O.C.G.A. 21-2-414(a)(1)(3)] for illegal campaigning, but on February 1, 2023, the Georgia Secretary of State reversed its preliminary finding and concluded that BVM and its partners did not violate this law. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the State Board of Elections followed the recommendation of the Secretary of State and found no violation.

“We believe that the Secretary of State and the State Board of Elections made the right decision in this case; however, we will continue to challenge these unjust laws in court, which seek to stretch the long-recognized meaning of electioneering to include humanitarian efforts to pass out food, water and support to voters standing in long lines,” said April Alright, National Legal Director.

This case is one of the first attempts by the state of Georgia to prosecute individuals for violations under SB202, but it will not be its last. BVM is working with local partners, Rep Georgia, Protect the Vote, Southern Poverty Law Center, Common Cause Georgia, and Social Change to protect the vote.

This act by the State Board of Elections is a direct threat to voting rights in the state of Georgia and specifically in Dougherty County, a predominantly Black county that was severely impacted by the decision to reduce the number of early/advance voting sites to a single location during the 2020 presidential election.

In 2020, a Black Voters Matter employee and three organizers partnering with BVM were cited for illegal campaigning in Albany, GA during early/advance voting for distributing water and snacks to voters waiting in six-hour lines to vote. Although these events happened prior to the passage of SB202, the four individuals, known as the Food and Water Four , were charged with soliciting votes by the mere act of giving out food and water.

“This prosecution, although dropped, is yet another example of voter intimidation and efforts to criminalize passing out food and water to voters waiting in line. Because of the long lines that voters were forced to wait in in order to cast a ballot, there were multiple accounts of individuals passing out because of the heat,” said Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter.”

Black Voters Matter is committed to protecting the voting rights of Black and brown communities, not just in Georgia, but all across the nation and will continue to push back against the constant threat to democracy. The organization is mobilizing state and national partners to take action and be aware of this new attempt to suppress the Black vote.

Watch the press conference below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJlkD_0kgDb3yd00

Black Voters Matter, a 501c4, and Capacity Building Institute, a 501c3, are dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement and increasing progressive power through movement-building and engagement. Working with grassroots organizations, specifically in key states in the South, BVM seeks to increase voter registration and turnout, advocate for policies to expand voting rights/access, and help develop infrastructure where little or none exists to support a power-building movement that keeps Black voters and their issues at the forefront of our election process. For more information, please visit https://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org/

The post <strong>Black Voters Matter responds to attempts to prosecute Black organizers for illegal campaigning in the state of Georgia</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 77

It's Not All About You
3d ago

It’s always about free stuff. I really wish my brethren would be smarter. Don’t ask for improvements in your situation until you look at your root causes. It’s been 50 years, and they’re still running the same broke down line on people. Nothing will change in your situation until you hold these liar’s accountable.

Reply(7)
16
Concern Parent
3d ago

Please read the article before commenting. it makes a big difference.In 2020, a Black Voters Matter employee and three organizers partnering with BVM were cited for illegal campaigning in Albany, GA during early/advance voting for distributing water and snacks to voters waiting in six-hour lines to vote. Although these events happened prior to the passage of SB202, the four individuals, known as the Food and Water Four , were charged with soliciting votes by the mere act of giving out food and water.

Reply(6)
4
2016 sixdays
3d ago

the law says you can give out food and water... you just can't be decked out in election swag doing it..........

Reply(7)
6
Related
WTVM

Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Senate passes bill to evaluate whether job requirements match needed skills

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate approved legislation that would require the state to assess whether educational requirements for many state jobs are necessary. The “Reducing Barriers to State Employment” bill also encourages the Georgia Department of Administrative Services to reduce the number of jobs for which a four-year college degree is necessary.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission. A bill filed Thursday by Gwinnett Republican Sen. Clint Dixon would restrict health care providers from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or sex hormones or performing surgery or procedures […] The post Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia gun legislation has unintended consequences, expert says

(The Center Square) — Proposed legislation in Georgia that purports to crack down on anyone who uses a gun during a violent felony could have serious ramifications for lawful gun owners, an expert told The Center Square. Senate Bill 7, nicknamed the "Gangs, Guns, Gone" bill, would require judges to hand down mandatory minimum sentences in cases where someone uses a gun during a violent felony, even if they did not discharge a weapon. Under the proposal, anyone convicted under the statute must serve the...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries

A state House panel gave the green light to a controversial trucking bill that would permit big rigs on Georgia highways to weigh five tons more than pre-pandemic limits. A long, contentious and high-stakes legislative hearing Thursday pitted businesses pushing for higher weight allowances on Georgia roads against city and county governments, the Georgia Department […] The post Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her

A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

GA committee OKs heavier truck weights after long hearing

Legislation to increase the limit on commercial truck weights in Georgia cleared a state House committee Thursday over the objections of local government officials, traffic safety advocates, and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The House Transportation Committee approved the bill 18-11 following an afternoon-long hearing that lasted more than five...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly Monday to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors. Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud. Financial exploitation of […] The post Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy