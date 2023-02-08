ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

2 wounded in Brooksville shooting; Suspect still at large

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 2 days ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to Hazel Ave. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Brooksville at 11:30 p.m.

(WFLA photo)

Two people were found with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, whose identity is unknown, left the area before deputies arrived.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on their condition.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led up to the shooting.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the area of Hazel Avenue is closed to traffic while deputies investigate.

