Harwich, MA

New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave insight on a new report that outlines the state of substance use on Cape Cod. Deputy Director of Human Services Mandi Speakman said that a main take away from the county’s updated Substance Use Assessment was identifying the barriers to help people struggling with substance use face when seeking care.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief

FALMOUTH – Falmouth is seeking the public’s input on what qualities, experience and skills the town’s next Chief of Police should possess. The comment period follows Chief Edward Dunne’s announcement that he will be retiring May 31. Town officials said that the public input collected will...
FALMOUTH, MA
Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning

HYANNIS – A new look for downtown Hyannis could be coming over the next few months now that the Barnstable Town Council has approved new zoning regulations for the area. The new zoning allows easier redevelopment that encourages mixed-use buildings of housing just above retail spaces, as well as shared parking.
HYANNIS, NE
25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire

PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. […] The post Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BROCKTON, MA
Cape Cod Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Foundation has announced the start of its yearly scholarship application process, with two additional awards available to students this year. The Daniel K. Meservey Memorial Scholarship was set up to help graduating seniors of Monomoy Regional High School and Cape Cod Regional Technical High School who show academic potential, have financial need, and are planning to gain a 2- or 4- year degree.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Tech Ponders Admissions Criteria

PLEASANT LAKE — A civil rights complaint lodged against the state alleges that Cape Cod Regional Technical High School and the state’s 26 other vocational schools use discriminatory admissions criteria that unfairly exclude students of color, students from poor families and those with disabilities or other challenges. With...
HARWICH, MA
Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – A vehicle got stuck in the water at the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the driver tried to get around a large block of ice in the roadway and slid into the water. The driver was not injured. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle while a Wellfleet DPW loader was requested to clear the ice blocks, that apparently resulted from the recent cold snap, off the road so traffic could safely flow on and off the island. The area around the bridge routinely floods at high tide which apparently allowed the ice to come up on the roadway.
WELLFLEET, MA
BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH

COTUIT, Massachusetts – In a statement from Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department, “On Feb. 3rd at approximately 2330hrs. Richard Aliberti was involved in a single vehicle crash on Main St-Cotuit in the area of Schooner Ln. Aliberti was pronounced deceased after being transported to CCH by Cotuit FD. The Barnstable Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.” No further details regarding Friday evening’s crash were available at the time of this report. The post BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Pavement Repairs on Sagamore Bridge Wednesday

BOURNE – The Sagamore Bridge will undergo roadway repair work Wednesday. The emergency pavement repairs will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm. Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said that during this time, travel lanes will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. No...
BOURNE, MA
HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp

YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation…
YARMOUTH, MA

