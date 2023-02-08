ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport

After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Barbara Norton announces run for La. District 39 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton is announcing her bid to run for the state District 39 seat. She ran for that same seat in 2019, but a Caddo Parish District Court ruled her ineligible to run for the position due to inconsistencies with where she lived. Norton didn’t appeal that decision.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor or Shreveport is tackling blight in the city. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters at the recommendation of the Department of Property Standards. “Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Chatman to serve 15 years in prison

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to gun and drug charges Monday, February 6, 2023, and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Jhumarcus Chatman, 25, pleaded before District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett, admitting the offenses that occurred on November 10, 2021. Chatman pleaded guilty...
SHREVEPORT, LA

