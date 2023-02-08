Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Related
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
KSLA
Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
KSLA
Barbara Norton announces run for La. District 39 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton is announcing her bid to run for the state District 39 seat. She ran for that same seat in 2019, but a Caddo Parish District Court ruled her ineligible to run for the position due to inconsistencies with where she lived. Norton didn’t appeal that decision.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
93.1 WZAK
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by police in Shreveport, Louisiana, which has left another grieving family looking for answers. According to authorities, Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot in the chest by Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler after police responded to an alleged domestic disturbance call. After receiving the...
KSLA
Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor or Shreveport is tackling blight in the city. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters at the recommendation of the Department of Property Standards. “Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
KTBS
Attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting shuts down busy Shreveport roadway
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting have shut down a busy area in southwest Shreveport. More than 30 Shreveport police units and additional EMS personnel have been on the scene since the incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday afternoon. There are two crime scenes spread a...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
caddoda.com
Chatman to serve 15 years in prison
A Shreveport man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to gun and drug charges Monday, February 6, 2023, and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Jhumarcus Chatman, 25, pleaded before District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett, admitting the offenses that occurred on November 10, 2021. Chatman pleaded guilty...
Comments / 0