kiow.com
Winnebago Board Considers 28E Agreement with Hancock County
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors considered an amended agreement between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Hancock County currently houses their inmates in the Winnebago County Jail. There were some minor changes in housing fees according to Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.
kiow.com
Belmond Police Numbers are Reducing
The Belmond Police Department is beginning to lose officers due to a number of reasons. KIOW’s Tony Andrews explained that the Belmond City Council is aware of the situation.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)
(Click on the link above to go live to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting.) The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will discuss a number of road issues along with other topics. Winnebago County Treasurer Juie Swenson will present her semi-annual report from her department. Then the board will...
KGLO News
Mason City mayor disappointed in how state handled property tax formula mistake (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night set their February 21st meeting to hold the public hearing on setting the maximum property tax dollars to be levied for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget that starts in July. A state law change a few years ago...
KGLO News
Mason City council to consider development agreement with EVCO Holdings for golf car manufacturing facility
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a development agreement between the city and the company transforming the former ShopKo building into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility. EVCO Holdings LLC in September announced they were intending to purchase the former...
KIMT
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
951thebull.com
New Hampton Looking for New Police Chief
Less than a month after Chickasaw County named a new sheriff, the City of New Hampton could also be in the market for a new Police Chief. During their meeting Monday morning, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of current New Hampton Police Chief Zach Nosbisch to become Chief Deputy with the sheriff’s office. He would take over the post previously held by Ryan Shawver, who Supervisors elevated by appointment to replace former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired last month.
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KAAL-TV
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
KGLO News
Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
CLEAR LAKE — Mason City woman has been jailed on arson charges. A criminal complaint accuses 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant of entering a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake on January 27th, where she allegedly started a fire in the basement, damaged several household items, and stole a hair dryer, hair straightener, a pair of shoes, and a bottle of prescription medication. Bryant is also accused of assaulting the owner of the home by causing bruising to the victim’s chest and scratches to the victim’s back. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom out of feat for their safety.
algonaradio.com
Algona Pair Facing Burglary Related Charges
–An Algona man and woman are both facing multiple charges after being taken into custody earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call reporting a possible burglary around 5:15 PM Tuesday. Upon arrival, Officers located 2 individuals, and after a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kyle Tangman and 23-year-old Mya Campbell.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
KIMT
State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
Algona Upper Des Moines
Fire in Burt ends tragically
BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
KAAL-TV
Alcohol suspected in single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County that injures 3
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County injured three people early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after midnight in Austin near the 11th Dr. NE exit. A 2016 Acura RDX was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it lost control and crashed into the median.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man dies in house fire in Racine; fire officials warn of the dangers of hoarding
RACINE — A man was killed in a house fire on the Racine’s north side shortly after midnight Wednesday. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1105 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 12:30 a.m. The fire investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected. RFD...
