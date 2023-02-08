ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child

Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
gamblingnews.com

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction

Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle

Former Barcelona coach Setién faces old team with Villarreal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Quique Setién believed he had reached the pinnacle of his career three years ago when he was tapped to become the new coach of Barcelona. An enthusiast of the possession-based style forged in the 1990s by Johan Cruyff and defined by Barcelona ever since, Setién took over a squad led by Lionel Messi and sought to revitalize the team's attack.
Post Register

Rare home win for Marseille against rival PSG in French Cup

Marseille celebrated its first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating its bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday. Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris...
Yardbarker

Barcelona veteran ‘doesn’t understand’ Xavi Hernandez treatment

Barcelona are going from strength to strength in La Liga, powered by a core of young stars, that are book-ended by Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen at either end of the pitch. With Real Madrid away at the Club World Cup, their game will not take place until Wednesday against Elche, meaning that Barcelona can extend the gap at the top of the table to 11 points.
The Independent

Leeds approach Feyenoord’s Arne Slot over vacant manager role

Leeds United have made a proposal to Arne Slot, as the Feyenoord manager has become the preferred candidate in the search to replace Jesse Marsch.The Premier League club have sought to replace the American coach quickly following his Monday sacking, and Slot quickly stood out after initial rebuffs from West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.Right now, the 44-year-old Dutch coach is being targeted by a number of European clubs after a season where he has taken Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie with just one defeat, on the back of a run to the Europa...
Yardbarker

Report: Victor Osimhen Is A Priority Target For Chelsea In The Summer

One position Chelsea failed to strengthen in the summer and January was the striker position, and that is expected to be the priority position in the next transfer window. There are a number of targets being discussed by the club at the moment, but one name has reportedly began to stick out as the clubs main one going forward.

