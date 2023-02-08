Read full article on original website
Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad
Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi and current boss Xavi.
Ronaldinho announces his son, 17, has signed for Barcelona: 'With the arrival of my son I will be more present'
The Barcelona legend told the media that Joao Mendes has signed for Barcelona's reserve side
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Barcelona may be forced to sell two stars to cut pay cost by €200m amid fresh Lionel Messi drama
For Barcelona to meet La Liga regulations, they still need to reduce their payroll expenditures by €200 million. This means that numerous stars at Barcelona might be on their way out of Camp Nou before the anticipated big summer transfer window. As a result of the club's financial mismanagement,...
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
Soccer-Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Marco Asensio is the latest Real Madrid player to be unavailable for their Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday after the midfielder hurt his hamstring.
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Ex-Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman takes a dig at the club and claims Xavi has had an 'easier' job
The Catalan outfit currently sit eight points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and look on track to secure their first league title since 2019.
Former Barcelona coach Setién faces old team with Villarreal
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Quique Setién believed he had reached the pinnacle of his career three years ago when he was tapped to become the new coach of Barcelona. An enthusiast of the possession-based style forged in the 1990s by Johan Cruyff and defined by Barcelona ever since, Setién took over a squad led by Lionel Messi and sought to revitalize the team's attack.
Rare home win for Marseille against rival PSG in French Cup
Marseille celebrated its first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating its bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday. Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris...
Barcelona veteran ‘doesn’t understand’ Xavi Hernandez treatment
Barcelona are going from strength to strength in La Liga, powered by a core of young stars, that are book-ended by Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen at either end of the pitch. With Real Madrid away at the Club World Cup, their game will not take place until Wednesday against Elche, meaning that Barcelona can extend the gap at the top of the table to 11 points.
Leeds approach Feyenoord’s Arne Slot over vacant manager role
Leeds United have made a proposal to Arne Slot, as the Feyenoord manager has become the preferred candidate in the search to replace Jesse Marsch.The Premier League club have sought to replace the American coach quickly following his Monday sacking, and Slot quickly stood out after initial rebuffs from West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.Right now, the 44-year-old Dutch coach is being targeted by a number of European clubs after a season where he has taken Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie with just one defeat, on the back of a run to the Europa...
Report: Victor Osimhen Is A Priority Target For Chelsea In The Summer
One position Chelsea failed to strengthen in the summer and January was the striker position, and that is expected to be the priority position in the next transfer window. There are a number of targets being discussed by the club at the moment, but one name has reportedly began to stick out as the clubs main one going forward.
Juventus are 'willing to offer Denis Zakaria to Chelsea in a swap deal for Mateo Kovacic'
Juventus want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as part of a swap deal for Denis Zakaria during the summer transfer window, according to reports.
Lionel Messi injury update: PSG star "doubtful" for Champions League match vs Bayern Munich
PSG succumbed to defeat against Marseille in a Coupe de France edition of Le Classique on Wednesday, but they may have lost so much more than that. The injury hits just keep coming for the Parisians as Lionel Messi emerged with a hamstring injury and could be missing for key upcoming matches.
