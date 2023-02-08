Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
capecod.com
Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief
FALMOUTH – Falmouth is seeking the public’s input on what qualities, experience and skills the town’s next Chief of Police should possess. The comment period follows Chief Edward Dunne’s announcement that he will be retiring May 31. Town officials said that the public input collected will...
capecod.com
Water Quality Dominates Barnstable County ARPA Spending
HYANNIS – The Cape’s declining water quality dominated Barnstable County’s recently-approved ARPA allocations of $12.8 million. The largest allocations were $4 million for PFAS remediation, about $1.4 million for alternative septic system research with the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Technology Center, and almost $1.3 million in upgrades to the county’s laboratory for water testing.
capecod.com
Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning
HYANNIS – A new look for downtown Hyannis could be coming over the next few months now that the Barnstable Town Council has approved new zoning regulations for the area. The new zoning allows easier redevelopment that encourages mixed-use buildings of housing just above retail spaces, as well as shared parking.
capecod.com
25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire
PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
capecod.com
Sewer Installation on Old Strawberry Hill Road Closes Intersection
HYANNIS – Wednesday through Tuesday, February 14, the intersection of Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed for sewer installation. Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed from Route 132 to Sunny-Wood Drive. Local resident traffic will still be allowed access. Other road closures and...
capecod.com
New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod
HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave insight on a new report that outlines the state of substance use on Cape Cod. Deputy Director of Human Services Mandi Speakman said that a main take away from the county’s updated Substance Use Assessment was identifying the barriers to help people struggling with substance use face when seeking care.
capecod.com
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident
BROCKTON, MA – Multiple ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.
capecod.com
Harwich Officials Offer Recommendations for Opioid Funding
HARWICH – Officials in Harwich have offered their recommendations for the use of opioid settlement funding. The money stems from a $26 billion nationwide legal settlement made by drugmakers and distributors such as Johnson & Johnson. The lawsuit was related to the companies’ role in the opioid addiction crisis.
capecod.com
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
Boston Globe
A housing development at South Shore Plaza seemed like a home run. Not so fast, residents say.
BRAINTREE — The parking lots surrounding the South Shore Plaza seem to stretch on endlessly. There are more than 7,000 spots, most unfilled on even the busiest shopping days. So when ZOM Living proposed building 495 apartments on a portion of the parking lots, the developer made what seemed...
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
capecod.com
Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in Yarmouth sometime after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Station Avenue at the ramp to Route 6 eastbound. Two people were able to get out of the vehicles but were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic delays were reported in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
nbcboston.com
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships
CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Foundation has announced the start of its yearly scholarship application process, with two additional awards available to students this year. The Daniel K. Meservey Memorial Scholarship was set up to help graduating seniors of Monomoy Regional High School and Cape Cod Regional Technical High School who show academic potential, have financial need, and are planning to gain a 2- or 4- year degree.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For February 10, 2023
I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads. I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of...
Boston
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
capecod.com
Dennis Police K9 receives donation of bullet and stab resistant vest
DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department’s K9 Winnie has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Winnie’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.
