Man City ‘expect Pep Guardiola will QUIT before club are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches’
MANCHESTER CITY expect boss Pep Guardiola will have left the club before they are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches, according to reports. On Monday, a bombshell announcement by the Premier League saw the champions be charged with financial offences into triple digits. The charges relate to financial information...
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Report: Ange Postecoglou Tipped As Jurgen Klopp Successor At Liverpool When German Calls Time At Anfield
A former Celtic player believes the Greek-Australian would be temped by a move to Liverpool.
Liverpool tipped to land sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is misfiring – now the Reds may capitalise on another club's crisis to land an astonishing replacement
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Manchester City Charges - The Fan’s Reactions
Well, Monday was an interesting day as the Premier League diverted attention from a woeful display at Spurs, where City couldn’t hit a cow on the arse with a shovel, by giving us something else to focus on. Much to the delight of opposing fans, with supporters of two...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be razed to rubble, should a Qatari takeover happen to the Red Devils
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
‘Henderson Plays Every Game For Me’ - Former Liverpool Player Shocked Jurgen Klopp Keeps Leaving His Captain Out
Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has been left out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI over recent weeks.
Vincent Kompany: I’m Very Sceptical When People Start Pointing Fingers
Former Belgian International and Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, has said he's "Sceptical" of the Premier League champions critics.
Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
Explainer-Soccer-Premier League's charges against Manchester City
Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Premier League has charged Manchester City with alleged violations of its regulations, starting from 2009 and continuing into the current 2022-23 season. For every season from 2009-10 to 2017-18, Manchester City are alleged to have breached rules that require clubs to provide accurate financial information to give the league a "true and fair view" of the club's revenues, including sponsorships, and operating costs.
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Newcastle Have All Shown Interest In Ajax Midfielder
Edson Alvarez was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer.
Watch: Pundit hints at Arsenal boost as something is “not right” at Manchester City
Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned whether Manchester City can still win the Premier League after a shaky run of form recently. Speaking on Talksport this morning, Agbonlahor had his doubts over fans’ opinions that they could hit a good run of form in the second half of the season. “Everyone...
Manchester City could replay entire seasons as punishment for alleged financial breaches, according to Premier League
The Premier League handbook states that league games affected during the period should be replayed if financial breaches are proven
Report: Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja
Napoli have an interest in replacing Victor Osimhen with Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
Report: Jude Bellingham Is Manchester City's Top Target
Manchester City have been charged with multiple breaches by the Premier League however they are still pressing ahead with summer plans in the transfer window anticipating that they will not have any transfer ban that will restrict them from being busy. Pep Guardiola will be wanting an overhaul in the...
Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit
What the papers sayManchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The club want to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window but could be deterred by the threat of sanctions after the Blues were charged by the Premier League, reports the Telegraph.The reopening of the transfer window will apparently see Newcastle make another attempt to sign James Maddison. But the Northern Echo says the Magpies will have to compete with City for the Leicester midfielder, who debuted for the Three Lions...
