January Students of the Month
Congratulations to our Students of the Month for January!. #santaquinelementary #neboschooldistrict #theclimb #focusonstudents #studentsofthemonth.
Santaquin Kindergarten Students Celebrate in Style - Answer to Wednesday Challenge
Many of Nebo’s elementary schools are celebrating this week on the number of learning days in school. The Santaquin kindergarten students celebrated in heroic style. The kindergarten students had a special visit from Zero the Hero for the 100th day of kindergarten! He even brought donut zeros!. The students...
Crystal Apple Award to Kristin Dollarhide
Kristin Dollarhide began her teaching career during the craziness of Covid. She was hired during the 2020-2021 school year to teach second grade online. Her first class consisted of 86 students! That experience wasn’t enough to scare her away and she joined our 2nd grade team at Westside for the 2021-2022 year.
Victory Bell Ringers
These students set a goal (academic or behavior) and reached that goal! Check social media for videos.
Mrs. Deardeuff’s Class Takes the Spirit Day Trophy!
Today, only one class had 100% of their students wearing Red. Mrs. Deardeuff’s 4th Grade Class takes the Spirit Day Trophy this week! Thanks for Rockin’ the Red! Congratulations!
District STEM Fair Winners 2023
Congratulations to the students who won at the STEM fair! We are so proud of them and all of their hard work!
