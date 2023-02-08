ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker

Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
The Independent

Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip

Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.Points shared after an electric second half#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/Wvm0K0FhJe— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2023But Erik...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Yardbarker

28-year-old Chelsea star considering a ‘new challenge’, summer exit possible

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. According to journalist Simon Phillips, the 28-year-old is now considering a new challenge and he could look to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. He said to GiveMeSport: “Kovacic, I...
Yardbarker

Report: Jude Bellingham Has Already Turned Down A Move To Chelsea

Chelsea have already lost the race for Jude Bellingham according to reports in Germany, as it has been stated the midfielder has already said no to a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blue's have heavy interest in Bellingham and would have seen him as one of the top transfer targets for the summer window, but they may now have lost out completely.

