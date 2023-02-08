Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Structures in Aspen’s backyard named to ‘Most Endangered’ list
A site deemed to be one of Colorado’s most endangered places is in Aspen’s backyard. Colorado Preservation Inc. named the William C. Koch Homestead in Hunter Creek Valley northeast of Aspen as one of five new sites on its list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places on Thursday. The homestead, also known as Adelaide Ranch, consists of intact but deteriorating buildings in a meadow north of Hunter Creek. Thousands of hikers, mountain bikers, skiers and equestrians pass by the site annually, most with no realization how important the ranch was to Aspen in its early days.
Aspen Daily News
New lifts, restaurants and terrain tweaks envisioned at Snowmass
Aspen Skiing Co. has unveiled an updated vision for Snowmass Ski Area that includes several replacement chairlifts, one new lift, new and expanded restaurants, more beginning skier facilities and expanded snowmaking. SkiCo’s new master development plan includes replacing the Village Express chairlift out of Base Village with a gondola as...
Aspen Daily News
Whiting: I’ll just go ahead and say it out loud
In last Sunday’s Aspen Daily News, there was an interesting piece by Scott Condon, “Ca$hing in on Aspen: Could the city have delayed the corporate takeover?” Afterward, my fist thought was, “this Scott Condon guy is going to go places!” But then I realized he had filled in a missing connection I needed to potentially solve a mystery.
Aspen Daily News
Blementhal: Touting Aspen’s political newbies
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump last week and saw his shadow. But the true significance of this sighting should not be lost on any of us since this is the 107th time over the past 137 years that Phil has made similar appearances on Groundhog Day, saw his shadow signaling another six weeks of winter and then returned to the warmth and comfort of his hibernation den.
Aspen Daily News
Locals’ dispute
It’s interesting that the columnist at this paper claiming Aspen “local” status is attained by adding an “S” after “Highland” when we talk about The Bowl is actually a native of Lo Angeles. Roger Marolt. Snowmass Village.
ksjd.org
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan
"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
Aspen Daily News
SMV postal troubles
I went to the Snowmass Village post office on Jan. 17 to retrieve my mail from box No. 6895, the same box I have had for over 30 years. I was locked out. Expecting it to be a simple matter, I was shocked to learn my box had been sold online to someone else. I'd just been there three days before. There was no notice, nor a warning in my box.
OnlyInYourState
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Feb. 8
The statewide Winter Bike to Work Day is on Friday, and the city of Aspen’s transportation, parks and police departments are inviting the Aspen community to celebrate with them. Participants are encouraged to leave their cars at home and instead get some exercise and ride their bikes to Paepcke...
Aspen Daily News
📺 Wheeler Associates presents
President of the Wheeler Associates Josh Behrman joins Oliver Sharpe on the top of Aspen Mountain to talk about the organization and the show tonight at the Wheeler Opera House featuring Brett Dennen and John Craigie. Tickets are available at aspenshowtix.com.
Aspen Daily News
Trust the transit experts
Over the past few years I have expanded my horizons by adding Aspen Daily News op-eds to my morning coffee routine. It’s almost a religious experience some days. A bit of small town gossip, some witty quips and a lifetime’s worth of throwing stones in glass houses. My current favorite topic is the entrance to Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Keep our airport small
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes and that 83% are private, chartered or corporate — that's four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: More than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
Aspen Daily News
Remembering Ann Korologos, a Renaissance woman
Hannah Thompson was 23 years old and only a couple years into her Aspen chapter when a woman by the name of Ann Korologos entered her life and changed it. The two first crossed paths in 2013 at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where Thompson had recently worked her way up to be the development director, and Korologos, in her early 70s then, was serving as chairman of the board of directors for the arts center.
Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway
On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
Aspen Daily News
Mayor Torre, challenger Sutton trade barbs over governing
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton contended at a debate last night that it is time for a change of leadership to someone that will listen to all residents and bring business efficiency to City Hall. Incumbent Mayor Torre counterpunched that Sutton lacks an understanding of good governance and would put...
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County faces challenge reducing airport emissions
Pitkin County officials are facing the daunting challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the airport at a time when aircraft operations, particularly private ones, are on the rise. The county commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board have set a goal of reducing airport emissions by 30% by 2030 from...
