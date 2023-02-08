ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact-checking President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address to a split Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats controlling the Senate. Biden addressed some of the most pressing issues facing Americans at home and abroad, including the uncertain economic climate, inflation, gun violence and the war in Ukraine. In addition, he credited his administration with wins from the past year, such as reducing the deficit and capping insulin prices.
The Atlantic

Republicans Keep Underestimating Joe Biden

Joe Biden knows how to handle a tough crowd. This was evident last night at the State of the Union, and it was apparent to me seven years ago, on March 20, 2016. On that day, President Barack Obama sent Biden to sell the recently struck Iran nuclear deal to the national conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This was the political equivalent of asking the vice president to push New York Times subscriptions at a Donald Trump rally. Over the previous year, AIPAC had spent every ounce of its political capital to oppose Obama’s accord with...
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Biden presents the State of the Union for the first time.

A message of hope and optimism is anticipated from President Joe Biden in his speech on Tuesday night. But for Californian Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the country's continuing inflation problems paint a more bleak image of the condition of the union.
Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden

Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
