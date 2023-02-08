Read full article on original website
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Crews respond to water pipe break in New Bedford
Several businesses in the area have been impacted by the flooding water.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford
“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
capecod.com
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire
PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp
YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation…
capecod.com
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
fallriverreporter.com
Driver seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County causes vehicle to split in two
A driver was seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County that caused a vehicle to split into pieces. According to officials, just after 4:00 a.m. this morning, Hanson Firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Brook Street at Brook Bend Road. Firefighters found a single car motor vehicle...
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire
BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
fallriverreporter.com
South Coast Rail update: Test trains set to begin on one line; more updates for Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Freetown
Here is the construction update on Phase 1 of the MBTA South Coast Rail, according to MassDOT. Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Freetown, Fall River, and New Bedford: Signal System Installations and Testing. Installations and testing for the railroad signal system for the entire South Coast Rail Phase 1 is ongoing...
capecod.com
Provincetown Issues Reminder: Check for Burst, Leaking Pipes
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are reminding residents and property owners to check for pipes that may have burst or leaked following this past weekend’s cold snap. The Provincetown Water Department is concerned that unoccupied and seasonal homes may be damaged, as the town has had higher than typical water flows for the winter season.
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet solar project causes widespread flooding
The Acushnet Selectboard held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 2/2, with other town departments, and abutters to the solar installation being built at 550 Main Street to discuss widespread and destructive flooding that work on the project has caused in the neighborhood and along Main Street. Stephen G. Campbell, Jr.,...
capecod.com
Barnstable Sewer Pump Station Meeting Set for Feb. 15
BARNSTABLE – A public meeting on Barnstable’s plan to replace the sewer pump station along Main Street will be held on Wednesday, February 15. Town officials determined that the station at 720 Main Street is aging out of its intended use, adding that it cannot handle current peak demands. The plan involves building a new station on a plot of land near the original station.
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
capecod.com
Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief
FALMOUTH – Falmouth is seeking the public’s input on what qualities, experience and skills the town’s next Chief of Police should possess. The comment period follows Chief Edward Dunne’s announcement that he will be retiring May 31. Town officials said that the public input collected will...
After Clancy killings, Boston Fire provided critical mental health aid, Duxbury Fire says
Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said callers...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For February 10, 2023
I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads. I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of...
