ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford

“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire

PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp

YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation…
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

South Coast Rail update: Test trains set to begin on one line; more updates for Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Freetown

Here is the construction update on Phase 1 of the MBTA South Coast Rail, according to MassDOT. Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Freetown, Fall River, and New Bedford: Signal System Installations and Testing. Installations and testing for the railroad signal system for the entire South Coast Rail Phase 1 is ongoing...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Provincetown Issues Reminder: Check for Burst, Leaking Pipes

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are reminding residents and property owners to check for pipes that may have burst or leaked following this past weekend’s cold snap. The Provincetown Water Department is concerned that unoccupied and seasonal homes may be damaged, as the town has had higher than typical water flows for the winter season.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet solar project causes widespread flooding

The Acushnet Selectboard held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 2/2, with other town departments, and abutters to the solar installation being built at 550 Main Street to discuss widespread and destructive flooding that work on the project has caused in the neighborhood and along Main Street. Stephen G. Campbell, Jr.,...
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Sewer Pump Station Meeting Set for Feb. 15

BARNSTABLE – A public meeting on Barnstable’s plan to replace the sewer pump station along Main Street will be held on Wednesday, February 15. Town officials determined that the station at 720 Main Street is aging out of its intended use, adding that it cannot handle current peak demands. The plan involves building a new station on a plot of land near the original station.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief

FALMOUTH – Falmouth is seeking the public’s input on what qualities, experience and skills the town’s next Chief of Police should possess. The comment period follows Chief Edward Dunne’s announcement that he will be retiring May 31. Town officials said that the public input collected will...
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy