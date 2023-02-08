Read full article on original website
Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad
Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi and current boss Xavi.
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate Al Nassr Goal Twice Due To Lengthy VAR Review
Ronaldo scored four times as Al Nassr beat Al-Wehda 4-0 but the former Real Madrid star performed FIVE goal celebrations.
Real Madrid Overpower Al Ahly To Reach Record-Breaking Fifth FIFA Club World Cup Final
The European champions beat Egypt's Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final to set up a showdown with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
WVNews
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Soccer-Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
sportszion.com
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faces tough selection decision for FIFA Club World Cup semifinals as many key players out injured
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti feels the heat as the Italian veteran is facing the squad dilemma over certain players’ injuries as the Los Blancos will be eyeing to bring the Club World Cup home. Carlo Ancelotti is known for his tactical brilliance and a prolonged history of success...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Saudi Arabian clash with four goals in 40 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. The Portuguese superstar’s time in Saudi Arabia had gotten off to a timid start, but the 38-year-old lit up the league on Thursday. Ronaldo scored four goals within the space...
BBC
Transfer news: Reds keen on Toffees defender Branthwaite
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external. The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside),...
Soccer-Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Marco Asensio is the latest Real Madrid player to be unavailable for their Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday after the midfielder hurt his hamstring.
gamblingnews.com
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
Man Utd and Arsenal ‘call Ansu Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes about sensational transfer swoop for Barcelona star’
MANCHESTER UNITED and Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona star Ansu Fati, according to reports. The 20-year-old is very highly rated by the Catalan club and has broken a number of records in his short career. He went to the World Cup with Spain but has struggled to nail down...
Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
ZURICH (AP) — Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals. A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and...
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
ng-sportingnews.com
Club World Cup odds: Real Madrid favorites to win annual FIFA tournament in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual event that pits the continental champions from each confederation against each other in a global tournament to crown a worldwide club title winner. Usually, the European champion, qualifying as last year's UEFA Champions League winner, takes the crown as the European clubs...
