ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
WVNews

Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child

Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
BBC

Transfer news: Reds keen on Toffees defender Branthwaite

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external. The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside),...
gamblingnews.com

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction

Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms

Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
The Associated Press

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

ZURICH (AP) — Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals. A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and...
ng-sportingnews.com

Club World Cup odds: Real Madrid favorites to win annual FIFA tournament in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual event that pits the continental champions from each confederation against each other in a global tournament to crown a worldwide club title winner. Usually, the European champion, qualifying as last year's UEFA Champions League winner, takes the crown as the European clubs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy