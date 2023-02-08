Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Shots fired during police chase in Tuscaloosa; suspect hospitalized
An overnight police chase ended in shots fired between the suspect and a Tuscaloosa officer. The suspect, who has not been identified, was apparently injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. The incident began just before midnight Tuesday when Tuscaloosa police responded to a domestic violence incident in the...
44-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian fatally struck in Birmingham crash that also killed driver
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Ensley in a crash that also left the driver dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified the victim as Miraunda Michelle Williams. She was 44. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and...
fox17.com
Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase
The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
Man injured in shootout with Tuscaloosa police set fire to woman’s home, shot her car, officials say
A 33-year-old man wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Tuscaloosa police has been formally charged in connection with the overnight incident. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Wednesday afternoon announced charges against Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. His bond...
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield
Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley
The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
Investigation underway after shots fired between Tuscaloosa police officer and suspect
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after what began as a vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting between a Tuscaloosa police officer and a suspect Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the incident began as a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect. After the suspect crashed […]
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley
An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
Birmingham police say video links suspects to 12-year-old’s slaying; defense argues evidence doesn’t put them at the scene
A neighbor’s security surveillance video helped police first identify the teen suspects in the December shooting death of a 12-year-old Birmingham girl killed during a sleepover with two friends. Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and Jarei Lamar Vance, 18, both are charged with capital murder in the killing of Audriana...
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Alabama Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
wvtm13.com
Man suspected of killing pregnant woman in Birmingham died in hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 9:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Andrew Goldsmith IV died at UAB Hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. ------------------------------------------------ Police say Andrew Goldsmith was captured during a chase overnight. Goldsmith is suspected of killing a pregnant mother and...
wbrc.com
Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
Birmingham man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2021 burglary
A Hoover man was recently sentenced for robbing a convenience store two years ago, US Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Tuesday.
Birmingham Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing teenager last seen Friday. According to BPD, Danayjah Ward, 16, was last seen in the 4700 to 4800 block of Court R on Feb. 3. She is described as being 5’4″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and green […]
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office finds shooting victim in Center Point
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead male shooting victim Sunday.
UPS Plane Becomes Stuck During Morning Landing at Birmingham International Airport
People waiting on packages from UPS may experience a delay after one of their planes became stuck on the taxiway following landing at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. According to reports from WBRC in Birmingham, the incident occurred Thursday morning around 5:10 a.m. In the report, airport spokesperson Kim Hunt said...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
