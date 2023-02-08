ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase

The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield

Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley

The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley

An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man suspected of killing pregnant woman in Birmingham died in hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 9:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Andrew Goldsmith IV died at UAB Hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. ------------------------------------------------ Police say Andrew Goldsmith was captured during a chase overnight. Goldsmith is suspected of killing a pregnant mother and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy