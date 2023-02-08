Read full article on original website
New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod
HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave insight on a new report that outlines the state of substance use on Cape Cod. Deputy Director of Human Services Mandi Speakman said that a main take away from the county’s updated Substance Use Assessment was identifying the barriers to help people struggling with substance use face when seeking care.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Dennis Police K9 receives donation of bullet and stab resistant vest
DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department’s K9 Winnie has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Winnie’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For February 10, 2023
I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads. I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of...
25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire
PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident
BROCKTON, MA – Multiple ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief
FALMOUTH – Falmouth is seeking the public’s input on what qualities, experience and skills the town’s next Chief of Police should possess. The comment period follows Chief Edward Dunne’s announcement that he will be retiring May 31. Town officials said that the public input collected will...
Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police
A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials. A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police of…
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
Stronger Enforcement of Leash Law Expected in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have decided to support stronger enforcement of dog-owners complying with the town’s leash law. Director of Marine & Environmental Services Gregg Fraser went before the Falmouth Select Board at a recent meeting to give an update on complaints the Animal Services department has been receiving about dogs running at large.
Mattapoisett house fire leaves one in custody, community supports victims
MATTAPOISETT — What began as an early morning call to the Mattapoisett Police Department resulted in a man in custody on attempted murder charges and a home destroyed by fire. Jeremy Gates of Mattapoisett was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 after allegedly setting fire to a mattress in his...
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp
YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation…
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
Acushnet solar project causes widespread flooding
The Acushnet Selectboard held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 2/2, with other town departments, and abutters to the solar installation being built at 550 Main Street to discuss widespread and destructive flooding that work on the project has caused in the neighborhood and along Main Street. Stephen G. Campbell, Jr.,...
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning
HYANNIS – A new look for downtown Hyannis could be coming over the next few months now that the Barnstable Town Council has approved new zoning regulations for the area. The new zoning allows easier redevelopment that encourages mixed-use buildings of housing just above retail spaces, as well as shared parking.
