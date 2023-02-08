ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave insight on a new report that outlines the state of substance use on Cape Cod. Deputy Director of Human Services Mandi Speakman said that a main take away from the county’s updated Substance Use Assessment was identifying the barriers to help people struggling with substance use face when seeking care.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Police K9 receives donation of bullet and stab resistant vest

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department’s K9 Winnie has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Winnie’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire

PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

BROCKTON, MA – Multiple ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief

FALMOUTH – Falmouth is seeking the public’s input on what qualities, experience and skills the town’s next Chief of Police should possess. The comment period follows Chief Edward Dunne’s announcement that he will be retiring May 31. Town officials said that the public input collected will...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Stronger Enforcement of Leash Law Expected in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have decided to support stronger enforcement of dog-owners complying with the town’s leash law. Director of Marine & Environmental Services Gregg Fraser went before the Falmouth Select Board at a recent meeting to give an update on complaints the Animal Services department has been receiving about dogs running at large.
FALMOUTH, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp

YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation…
YARMOUTH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet solar project causes widespread flooding

The Acushnet Selectboard held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 2/2, with other town departments, and abutters to the solar installation being built at 550 Main Street to discuss widespread and destructive flooding that work on the project has caused in the neighborhood and along Main Street. Stephen G. Campbell, Jr.,...
ACUSHNET, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning

HYANNIS – A new look for downtown Hyannis could be coming over the next few months now that the Barnstable Town Council has approved new zoning regulations for the area. The new zoning allows easier redevelopment that encourages mixed-use buildings of housing just above retail spaces, as well as shared parking.
HYANNIS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy