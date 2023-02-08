Read full article on original website
Big Changes Are Coming to U.S. Health Care as Pandemic Emergencies Expire
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Americans received unprecedented access to health care during the pandemic, including hassle-free public insurance and free tests, treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say. “Essentially, Congress and the administration moved to a...
Many Rural Hospitals Lacked Oncology Care, Telehealth, or Both Before the Pandemic
The report helps clarify the urban/rural divide in cancer outcomes and the digital divide in telehealth access. Although telehealth is widely available throughout the United States, millions of Americans do not have access to telehealth oncology services, a new report suggests. The report, published in PLoS One, based on data...
What the end of the COVID-19 emergency means for free vaccines, health data and more
The Biden administration is planning to end the COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, and expects to run out of government-bought vaccines and treatments as soon as this summer and fall.Those moves could spell the end for a wide range of efforts launched by health authorities over the past few years to curb the virus, although Congress and the federal government have moved to ensure some can outlive the formal end of the COVID-19 emergency.Here's the latest on what we know about what's in store.Can health authorities still track COVID-19 spread and infections?Some data the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid...
US to Stop Offering Free COVID Vaccines This Fall: What it Means For Mass.
Top Boston doctors are worried about equal access to care in Massachusetts now that the U.S. decided to stop giving out free COVID vaccines as early as this fall. Shifting vaccine distribution to the private market is part of President Joe Biden's decision to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations related to the pandemic in May. Some experts are concerned about shifting the cost to U.S. insurers and uninsured Americans who stand to lose access to vaccines.
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
Don't Lose Your Medicaid Coverage: Navigating the New Upcoming Changes
As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to impact the nation, many people rely on Medicaid to meet their healthcare needs. However, with the end of the continuous coverage requirement, many are concerned about losing their coverage.
Feds: Black Doctor Faces Prison After Circulating Unsanitary Equipment on Surgical Patients
Seems like patients are going to have to start monitoring their doctors to make sure they’re using clean materials. Anita Louise Jackson, an ear, nose, and throat doctor in Raleigh, North Carolina, is facing a maximum 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of allegedly reusing unsanitary surgical equipment on multiple patients.
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement
I had dental insurance through my work for many years but lost it when I retired and joined Medicare. Where can retirees find affordable dental care?. Unfortunately, about two-thirds of U.S. retirees don’t have dental insurance today. Without coverage from traditional Medicare, and with private dental insurance typically costing too much to be feasible, most seniors are stuck paying full out-of-pocket prices every time they visit a dentist. While there’s no one simple solution to affordable dental care there are a variety of options that can help cut your costs. Here’s where to look.
Why Millions Of Americans May Soon Lose Medicaid Coverage
The unwinding of Medicaid, which will begin March 31, 2023 and continue through the year, has the potential to leave millions of Americans without healthcare.
Medicare has changed for 2023. Here's what is new
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
Explainer-What ails Canada's healthcare system?
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's provincial and federal leaders were slated to meet on Tuesday in an attempt to agree upon potential solutions to bolster the country's stretched public healthcare system. Long a source of pride, Canada's publicly funded healthcare system has been strained to the breaking point due to factors including the pandemic and staffing shortages.
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research
Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
Access to medical records
A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
Trans physician uses life savings to keep clinic open after insurers deny reimbursements
Tiffany Najberg, a Louisiana doctor who is transgender, said three insurance companies refused to reimburse her since she legally changed her name nearly two years ago. The companies have since come to agreements with her and her Shreveport clinic, UrgentEMS, but not until after she started a petition that has garnered nearly 12,000 signatures and received news media attention about her cause, including inquiries from NBC News.
Texas challenges HHS guidance that pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
Texas filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging guidance issued by the Biden administration in July asserting that federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House
House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Financial coaching for parents in clinics yields higher attendance at their kids' well-child health care visits
Implementing financial coaching for parents of infants in a pediatric primary care setting reduced missed well-child care visit rates by half and significantly improved receipt of vaccinations at a timely age, according to a new community-partnered pilot study led by UCLA researchers. The study, published in Pediatrics, is the first...
