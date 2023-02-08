ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HealthDay

Big Changes Are Coming to U.S. Health Care as Pandemic Emergencies Expire

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Americans received unprecedented access to health care during the pandemic, including hassle-free public insurance and free tests, treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say. “Essentially, Congress and the administration moved to a...
ajmc.com

Many Rural Hospitals Lacked Oncology Care, Telehealth, or Both Before the Pandemic

The report helps clarify the urban/rural divide in cancer outcomes and the digital divide in telehealth access. Although telehealth is widely available throughout the United States, millions of Americans do not have access to telehealth oncology services, a new report suggests. The report, published in PLoS One, based on data...
CBS San Francisco

What the end of the COVID-19 emergency means for free vaccines, health data and more

The Biden administration is planning to end the COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, and expects to run out of government-bought vaccines and treatments as soon as this summer and fall.Those moves could spell the end for a wide range of efforts launched by health authorities over the past few years to curb the virus, although Congress and the federal government have moved to ensure some can outlive the formal end of the COVID-19 emergency.Here's the latest on what we know about what's in store.Can health authorities still track COVID-19 spread and infections?Some data the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid...
ALASKA STATE
NECN

US to Stop Offering Free COVID Vaccines This Fall: What it Means For Mass.

Top Boston doctors are worried about equal access to care in Massachusetts now that the U.S. decided to stop giving out free COVID vaccines as early as this fall. Shifting vaccine distribution to the private market is part of President Joe Biden's decision to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations related to the pandemic in May. Some experts are concerned about shifting the cost to U.S. insurers and uninsured Americans who stand to lose access to vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Henrico Citizen

Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement

I had dental insurance through my work for many years but lost it when I retired and joined Medicare. Where can retirees find affordable dental care?. Unfortunately, about two-thirds of U.S. retirees don’t have dental insurance today. Without coverage from traditional Medicare, and with private dental insurance typically costing too much to be feasible, most seniors are stuck paying full out-of-pocket prices every time they visit a dentist. While there’s no one simple solution to affordable dental care there are a variety of options that can help cut your costs. Here’s where to look.
Reuters

Explainer-What ails Canada's healthcare system?

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's provincial and federal leaders were slated to meet on Tuesday in an attempt to agree upon potential solutions to bolster the country's stretched public healthcare system. Long a source of pride, Canada's publicly funded healthcare system has been strained to the breaking point due to factors including the pandemic and staffing shortages.
Popular Science

The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says

It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
MedicalXpress

Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research

Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
allnurses.com

Access to medical records

A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
NBC News

Trans physician uses life savings to keep clinic open after insurers deny reimbursements

Tiffany Najberg, a Louisiana doctor who is transgender, said three insurance companies refused to reimburse her since she legally changed her name nearly two years ago. The companies have since come to agreements with her and her Shreveport clinic, UrgentEMS, but not until after she started a petition that has garnered nearly 12,000 signatures and received news media attention about her cause, including inquiries from NBC News.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Montanan

Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House

House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

