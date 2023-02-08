ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child

Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Yardbarker

Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer

Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
BBC

United with and without Casemiro

Brazil midfielder Casemiro missed Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds because of suspension - and the difference between when he is in and out of the Manchester United team is shown in the stats...
Yardbarker

Juventus rejects chance to bolster their midfield with a free agent

Juventus has just lost Fabio Miretti as he joins Paul Pogba as another midfielder on the sidelines because of injury. Considering the Bianconeri have also sold Weston McKennie, they are clearly light in midfield. In the next few games before the injured players return, Max Allegri will pray none of...
CBS Sports

Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms

Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
Yardbarker

Leao to regain his starting spot vs. Torino with Ibrahimovic’s words in his mind

Stefano Pioli’s decision not to start Rafael Leao against either Sassuolo or Inter raised some eyebrows, but now he is set to put him back in the line-up for tomorrow’s game against Torino. According to MilanNews, Leao is ready to take back his starting position tomorrow against Torino...

