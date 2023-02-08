Read full article on original website
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire
PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
capecod.com
Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A vehicle got stuck in the water at the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the driver tried to get around a large block of ice in the roadway and slid into the water. The driver was not injured. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle while a Wellfleet DPW loader was requested to clear the ice blocks, that apparently resulted from the recent cold snap, off the road so traffic could safely flow on and off the island. The area around the bridge routinely floods at high tide which apparently allowed the ice to come up on the roadway.
capecod.com
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13
PROVINCETOWN – A free coronavirus vaccination clinic will be held in Provincetown on Monday, February 13. Initial and booster doses will be provided in partnership with other health organizations on the Outer Cape with Outer Cape Community Solutions from 10 a.m. to noon at Provincetown Town Hall. Residents of all ages will be able to get shots.
Barnstable Patriot
'It's been good to us.' Meet the sweetheart owners behind The Daily Paper cafes in Hyannis
The partnership began 21 years ago when they got married. Five years later, the couple pursued a business venture together. Samantha and Aaron Webb, co-owners of the restaurant The Daily Paper, are truly partners in life. Their paths first crossed in 1998. Samantha Smith, a Barnstable High School graduate, was...
capecod.com
Bourne Bridge Pavement Repairs to Continue Thursday
BOURNE – Pavement repairs along the Bourne Bridge will be carried out on Thursday, February 9. After the Sagamore Bridge had similar work done the day before, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advised that the Bourne Bridge will have one lane of traffic closed in each direction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The construction is related to emergency pavement repairs, according to officials.
capecod.com
Sewer Installation on Old Strawberry Hill Road Closes Intersection
HYANNIS – Wednesday through Tuesday, February 14, the intersection of Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed for sewer installation. Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed from Route 132 to Sunny-Wood Drive. Local resident traffic will still be allowed access. Other road closures and...
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
capecod.com
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident
BROCKTON, MA – Multiple ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?
Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp
YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation…
capecod.com
New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod
HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave insight on a new report that outlines the state of substance use on Cape Cod. Deputy Director of Human Services Mandi Speakman said that a main take away from the county’s updated Substance Use Assessment was identifying the barriers to help people struggling with substance use face when seeking care.
capecod.com
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
Have you seen Mimi? Missing Cat Alert
Have you seen Mimi? She went missing in the neighborhood of M and Columbia. She is microchipped. Her family misses her so if you do see her or know where she is, kindly reach out to Matt at 617-777-6093. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a...
OnlyInYourState
Bay Staters Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This East Coast-Style Sub Shop
Bay Staters love great cuisine, and we are fortunate to have a vast selection of incredible restaurants. Whether it’s pizza or pasta, seafood or Thai food, the quality of our food is top-notch. That accolade can also be extended to sandwiches. For some of the best and the biggest sandwiches in Massachusetts, Al’s South Street Cafe can’t be beat.
capecod.com
Dennis Police K9 receives donation of bullet and stab resistant vest
DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department’s K9 Winnie has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Winnie’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
