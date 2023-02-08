ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire

PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops.
Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – A vehicle got stuck in the water at the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the driver tried to get around a large block of ice in the roadway and slid into the water. The driver was not injured. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle while a Wellfleet DPW loader was requested to clear the ice blocks, that apparently resulted from the recent cold snap, off the road so traffic could safely flow on and off the island. The area around the bridge routinely floods at high tide which apparently allowed the ice to come up on the roadway.
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13

PROVINCETOWN – A free coronavirus vaccination clinic will be held in Provincetown on Monday, February 13. Initial and booster doses will be provided in partnership with other health organizations on the Outer Cape with Outer Cape Community Solutions from 10 a.m. to noon at Provincetown Town Hall. Residents of all ages will be able to get shots.
Bourne Bridge Pavement Repairs to Continue Thursday

BOURNE – Pavement repairs along the Bourne Bridge will be carried out on Thursday, February 9. After the Sagamore Bridge had similar work done the day before, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advised that the Bourne Bridge will have one lane of traffic closed in each direction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The construction is related to emergency pavement repairs, according to officials.
Sewer Installation on Old Strawberry Hill Road Closes Intersection

HYANNIS – Wednesday through Tuesday, February 14, the intersection of Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed for sewer installation. Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed from Route 132 to Sunny-Wood Drive. Local resident traffic will still be allowed access. Other road closures and...
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

BROCKTON, MA – Multiple ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.
NECN

Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze

As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
MassLive.com

Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
WUPE

Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?

Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp

YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation…
New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave insight on a new report that outlines the state of substance use on Cape Cod. Deputy Director of Human Services Mandi Speakman said that a main take away from the county’s updated Substance Use Assessment was identifying the barriers to help people struggling with substance use face when seeking care.
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
Caught in Southie

Have you seen Mimi? Missing Cat Alert

Have you seen Mimi? She went missing in the neighborhood of M and Columbia. She is microchipped. Her family misses her so if you do see her or know where she is, kindly reach out to Matt at 617-777-6093. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a...
Dennis Police K9 receives donation of bullet and stab resistant vest

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department’s K9 Winnie has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Winnie’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.
