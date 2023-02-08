Read full article on original website
Man City ‘expect Pep Guardiola will QUIT before club are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches’
MANCHESTER CITY expect boss Pep Guardiola will have left the club before they are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches, according to reports. On Monday, a bombshell announcement by the Premier League saw the champions be charged with financial offences into triple digits. The charges relate to financial information...
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad
Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi and current boss Xavi.
Ronaldinho announces his son, 17, has signed for Barcelona: 'With the arrival of my son I will be more present'
The Barcelona legend told the media that Joao Mendes has signed for Barcelona's reserve side
Gerard Piqué celebrates his 36th birthday in Barcelona alongside Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2, the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with his new...
Manchester City could replay entire seasons as punishment for alleged financial breaches, according to Premier League
The Premier League handbook states that league games affected during the period should be replayed if financial breaches are proven
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Lionel Messi Posts Video Of Son Ciro Showing Off Goalkeeping And Rapping Skills
Messi took to Instagram to post a video of his youngest son displaying some sharp goalkeeping skills while rapping about Argentina's World Cup win.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Manchester United will invest HEAVILY in the squad, after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United are readying themselves for a takeover – and Erik ten Hag can expect plenty of support
Lionel Messi Wears No.10 Jersey For PSG As Neymar Reverts To No.11 In Coupe de France
Lionel Messi wore the no.10 jersey in a competitive game for only the second time in his Paris Saint-Germain career on Wednesday night. Messi had been Barcelona's no.10 for more than a decade when he left the Camp Nou to join PSG in August 2021. But he had to settle...
Barcelona may be forced to sell two stars to cut pay cost by €200m amid fresh Lionel Messi drama
For Barcelona to meet La Liga regulations, they still need to reduce their payroll expenditures by €200 million. This means that numerous stars at Barcelona might be on their way out of Camp Nou before the anticipated big summer transfer window. As a result of the club's financial mismanagement,...
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faces tough selection decision for FIFA Club World Cup semifinals as many key players out injured
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti feels the heat as the Italian veteran is facing the squad dilemma over certain players’ injuries as the Los Blancos will be eyeing to bring the Club World Cup home. Carlo Ancelotti is known for his tactical brilliance and a prolonged history of success...
