Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad
Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi and current boss Xavi.
Ronaldinho announces his son, 17, has signed for Barcelona: 'With the arrival of my son I will be more present'
The Barcelona legend told the media that Joao Mendes has signed for Barcelona's reserve side
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Real Madrid Overpower Al Ahly To Reach Record-Breaking Fifth FIFA Club World Cup Final
The European champions beat Egypt's Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final to set up a showdown with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.
Saudi giants Al-Nassr 'are willing to offer Sergio Busquets £16m-a-year' to join Cristiano Ronaldo
The 34-year-old, who has started 16 out of 18 LaLiga games this season, has been linked with Inter Miami in the MLS too but the financial power of the Saudi Pro League could play a key role.
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Barcelona may be forced to sell two stars to cut pay cost by €200m amid fresh Lionel Messi drama
For Barcelona to meet La Liga regulations, they still need to reduce their payroll expenditures by €200 million. This means that numerous stars at Barcelona might be on their way out of Camp Nou before the anticipated big summer transfer window. As a result of the club's financial mismanagement,...
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
28-year-old Chelsea star considering a ‘new challenge’, summer exit possible
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. According to journalist Simon Phillips, the 28-year-old is now considering a new challenge and he could look to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. He said to GiveMeSport: “Kovacic, I...
Massive boost for Jurgen Klopp as major Liverpool star targets return for important match
Before picking up his injury against Arsenal in October, Luis Diaz was Liverpool’s best and most impactful player up to that stage of the season and Jurgen Klopp has missed the Colombian star in the meantime. The injury was originally supposed to keep the winger out until the World...
Transfer Talk: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona in LaLiga-enforced fire sale
Needing to reduce its wage bill by €200m, Barcelona may have to force Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba out the door. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faces tough selection decision for FIFA Club World Cup semifinals as many key players out injured
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti feels the heat as the Italian veteran is facing the squad dilemma over certain players’ injuries as the Los Blancos will be eyeing to bring the Club World Cup home. Carlo Ancelotti is known for his tactical brilliance and a prolonged history of success...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Saudi Arabian clash with four goals in 40 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. The Portuguese superstar’s time in Saudi Arabia had gotten off to a timid start, but the 38-year-old lit up the league on Thursday. Ronaldo scored four goals within the space...
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Man Utd and Arsenal ‘call Ansu Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes about sensational transfer swoop for Barcelona star’
MANCHESTER UNITED and Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona star Ansu Fati, according to reports. The 20-year-old is very highly rated by the Catalan club and has broken a number of records in his short career. He went to the World Cup with Spain but has struggled to nail down...
Ex-Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman takes a dig at the club and claims Xavi has had an 'easier' job
The Catalan outfit currently sit eight points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and look on track to secure their first league title since 2019.
