Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Yardbarker
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
CBS Sports
PSG: Is a World Cup hangover to blame for Kylian Mbappe injury, Neymar inconsistency and club struggles?
Paris Saint-Germain are into a difficult February. Olympique de Marseille have already knocked them out of the Coupe de France, AS Monaco are up this weekend, Lille OSC, and OM come again in Ligue 1 as well as Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Some pessimists in the French capital already believe that the damage has been done and that this season will not amount to much, others believe that Les Parisiens will react favorably to the challenging circumstances. However, one thing is clear and undisputable: PSG have not been the same since the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 500th Career League Goal And First From Open Play For Al Nassr
Ronaldo found the net for the Saudi Pro League title favorites 21 minutes into their away game at Al-Wehda.
BBC
Transfer news: Reds keen on Toffees defender Branthwaite
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external. The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside),...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer
Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
gamblingnews.com
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez
Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
Soccer-Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Marco Asensio is the latest Real Madrid player to be unavailable for their Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday after the midfielder hurt his hamstring.
Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Everton Defender
Jurgen Klopp's Reds may need to look for defensive reinforcements earlier than expected after a nightmare season so far.
Yardbarker
Leao to regain his starting spot vs. Torino with Ibrahimovic’s words in his mind
Stefano Pioli’s decision not to start Rafael Leao against either Sassuolo or Inter raised some eyebrows, but now he is set to put him back in the line-up for tomorrow’s game against Torino. According to MilanNews, Leao is ready to take back his starting position tomorrow against Torino...
Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
Soccer-PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern - L'Equipe
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr goals 2022/23: All his goals, assists and other stats
After an illustrious career in Europe where he won just about every trophy possible across his stints as a Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid player, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his talents to the Middle East. He joined Al Nassr on January 1 and it's widely reported...
Comments / 0