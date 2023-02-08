Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
Sporting News
How to watch Blues games without cable: Bally Sports live streams, TV schedule for 2022-23 NHL season
Are you a Blues fan looking to watch your team, but you don't have cable? There's a solution to that problem. Bally Sports Midwest is now available to watch on fuboTV, one of the many streaming services for users that don't have cable. The Blues have been one of the...
Candace Parker will become first female in-game color analyst for NBA All-Star game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vol for Life Candace Parker is setting history again, this time not as a player. Parker will become the first female in-game color analyst for the NBA All-Star game when it happens on Feb. 19. The All-Star game has happened 72 times, but has never had a female in-game color analyst until Parker broke the barrier.
NBA Announces Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters
NBA announces celebrity All-Star Game rosters featuring Simu Liu, Albert Pujols, DK Metcalf, Dwyane Wade, Calvin Johnson, Ryan Smith, and more
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WATCH: LeBron James Drops F-Bomb on Live TV After Breaking NBA All-Time Scoring Record
When you become the NBA‘s all-time leading scorer, you’re allowed to say whatever you want. So, when LeBron James let a four-letter word slip on national television after breaking a 40-year-old record, everyone just let it slide. James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday. After setting...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Sporting News
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
Sporting News
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers
The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
The Western Conference Looks Stacked With Superstars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving
The Western Conference is currently stacked with a plethora of superstars.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The next three games for the Portland Trail Blazers could be considered critical. Well, as critical as NBA games can be in February. The Blazers (26-28) host Golden State (28-26) on Wednesday, followed by Oklahoma City on Friday and then the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. All three opponents are...
LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer
The NBA’s career scoring record now belongs to a kid from Akron. Lakers star LeBron James has surpassed the record set by fellow Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar more than thirty years ago. The record-breaking feat came during the waning moments of the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in the Crypto.com Arena. […]
Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?
Not all the stars will take the court in Utah. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. That means there will be injury replacements chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take their spots, but which players are expected to miss out? Here’s a look:
NBA
Ryan Smith And Dwyane Wade To Captain The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
After being on the same side for the past two years, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade will find themselves on opposite ends of the court come Friday. Feb. 17. As part of the annual Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, and Wade, minority owner of the Jazz, have been selected as the captains for the game.
KSLTV
Complete history of Utah Jazz players in NBA’s All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY – Since 1976, the Utah Jazz franchise has had 16 players combine for 50 appearances in the NBA All-Star game. From Pete Maravich in the 1970s to Lauri Markkanen in 2023, the list of Jazz All-Stars is extensive. Karl Malone has the most All-Star appearances with 14.
Sporting News
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained
You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
NBC Sports
Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion
Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
Yardbarker
Two-time World Series champion to be NBA All-Star Celebrity Game assistant coach
The 28-year-old will coach alongside two-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP Lisa Leslie. They will be a part of team Ryan Smith, who is the Utah Jazz co-owner. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex will coach on the opposing side for the Jazz’s other co-owner Dwayne Wade. Smith and Wade will be honorary captains. The rosters include 21 Savage, The Miz, DK Metcalf, Janelle Monáe and many others.
