Dallas, TX

OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers

The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
DETROIT, MI
WDTN

LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

The NBA’s career scoring record now belongs to a kid from Akron. Lakers star LeBron James has surpassed the record set by fellow Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar more than thirty years ago. The record-breaking feat came during the waning moments of the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in the Crypto.com Arena. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Not all the stars will take the court in Utah. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. That means there will be injury replacements chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take their spots, but which players are expected to miss out? Here’s a look:
NBA

Ryan Smith And Dwyane Wade To Captain The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

After being on the same side for the past two years, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade will find themselves on opposite ends of the court come Friday. Feb. 17. As part of the annual Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, and Wade, minority owner of the Jazz, have been selected as the captains for the game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sporting News

Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained

You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
NBC Sports

Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion

Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Two-time World Series champion to be NBA All-Star Celebrity Game assistant coach

The 28-year-old will coach alongside two-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP Lisa Leslie. They will be a part of team Ryan Smith, who is the Utah Jazz co-owner. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex will coach on the opposing side for the Jazz’s other co-owner Dwayne Wade. Smith and Wade will be honorary captains. The rosters include 21 Savage, The Miz, DK Metcalf, Janelle Monáe and many others.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

