Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle makes strong statement that every single Tennessee player needs to hear
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his recent promotion to offensive coordinator. Halzle’s media session (defensive coordinator Tim Banks and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln also spoke to reporters) felt like the unofficial start of Tennessee’s 2023 season.
Penn State offers son of former Harrisburg High star, Super Bowl champ
Tre Poteat picked up a Penn State offer Wednesday evening, and if that name sounds familiar for folks in the Keystone State there is good reason. His father is former Harrisburg High, Pitt and NFL star Hank Poteat, who is currently the cornerbacks coach at Iowa State. Hank Poteat was...
National Evaluator Puts Hendon Hooker In New Territory
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks took to social media to praise former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire
The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization. Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role. As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
3 things to know about new Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly
After nearly a month of searching following the firing of Todd Downing, the Tennessee Titans have their new offensive coordinator. He is none other than Tim Kelly, who served as the team’s passing-game coordinator in 2022. It wasn’t the out-of-house hire most Titans fans (myself included) were clamoring for, but here we are.
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
Susquehanna Twp. football coach’s inspirational speech lands in Super Bowl TV spot
Joe Headen’s words of commitment and inspiration have traveled all the way to Super Bowl 57. Susquehanna Township’s veteran football coach was notified Wednesday that his famous “Hold the Rope” pregame speech from the 2013 football season will be part of an NFL Network montage leading up to the big game.
Micah Parsons, son Malcom, shine at NFL Honors show. Here’s how he did in NFL DPOY race
Micah Parsons doesn’t often come up short when he sets his mind on something, but Thursday was one of those times. The former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys star linebacker was a finalist for the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa...
Carlisle native who keeps Kansas City Chiefs players healthy heads to his 5th Super Bowl
For Carlisle native Rick Burkholder, Super Bowl 57 will be his fifth as an athletic trainer in the National Football League. Burkholder, now vice president of sports medicine and performance, is in a 24-year run as head trainer for Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s teams, dating back to 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and 30 years total in the NFL including six years with Coach Bill Cowher’s Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Titans Hire Falcons Coach Charles London; 4 Atlanta Replacements to Lead QBs
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff took a noticeable hit Tuesday when quarterbacks coach Charles London accepted a job with the Tennessee Titans to become passing game coordinator in addition to working with the signal callers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has previously stressed the value of having continuity around a young...
Dolphins hiring Butch Barry, formerly of Broncos and UM, to coach offensive line
The Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry as offensive line coach — a role that has been filled by five different coaches the past five years — a league source confirmed Wednesday. Barry was available after being let go by the Denver Broncos when they fired head coach Nathaniel...
Tennessee college football player survives horrific wreck, begins remarkable recovery
Rockvale senior Danielle Dunaway made a poster Tuesday asking her boyfriend, former Rocket and current Cumberland football player Brady Owen, if he would be her valentine. He gladly accepted. Dunaway almost never got the chance to ask the question, something Owen made to her a year earlier. Owen's mother, Jamie McKinley, feared the...
