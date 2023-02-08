ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week

The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire

The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization.  Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role.   As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
NASHVILLE, TN
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

Carlisle native who keeps Kansas City Chiefs players healthy heads to his 5th Super Bowl

For Carlisle native Rick Burkholder, Super Bowl 57 will be his fifth as an athletic trainer in the National Football League. Burkholder, now vice president of sports medicine and performance, is in a 24-year run as head trainer for Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s teams, dating back to 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and 30 years total in the NFL including six years with Coach Bill Cowher’s Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Titans Hire Falcons Coach Charles London; 4 Atlanta Replacements to Lead QBs

The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff took a noticeable hit Tuesday when quarterbacks coach Charles London accepted a job with the Tennessee Titans to become passing game coordinator in addition to working with the signal callers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has previously stressed the value of having continuity around a young...
ATLANTA, GA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

