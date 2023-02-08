Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Nascar driver Kyle Busch avoids three-year prison sentence after gun found in his bag at Mexico airport
Nascar driver Kyle Busch has avoided a possible Mexico prison sentence for weapon and ammunition charges. Mr Busch, 37, was arrested by the National Guard on 27 January when staff at an airport in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo found a gun and ammunition in his luggage during a routine screening. Last week, the two-time Nascar champion was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, the Associated Press reported, The Mexico federal attorney’s office has since revealed that a local judge allowed conditional punishment for Mr Busch. He left...
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
prosportsextra.com
GRAPHIC: Photos Show Ex-NFL Star Vontae Davis Asleep On Side Of Road Next To Demolished Cars From Crash
Former NFL star Vontae Davis is one lucky person right now and I have a feeling he is very thankful to be alive. He was recently arrested for a DUI but we didn’t know was what all happened and now we do. Former NFL CB Vontae Davis Arrested for...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch clarifies his arrest in Mexico after discovery of firearm
“When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.”
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch says he accidentally brought gun to Mexico in January
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch ran afoul of the Mexican authorities last month.
Kyle Busch Announces Truck Series Schedule, Sponsor For 2023
If you thought that Kyle Busch wasn’t going to race some trucks this season, you’re sorely mistaken. Rowdy has his sponsor and schedule. Let’s just call it like it is, Joe Gibbs Racing doesn’t like drivers doing a lot outside of the NASCAR Cup Series. Now that Busch is with Richard Childress Racing, truckin’ is back.
The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Offer Daytona 500 Advice to Travis Pastrana
The Daytona 500 isn’t that far away and there are a lot of cars attempting to qualify, including Travis Pastrana with 23XI Racing. As far as action sports professionals go, Pastrana is one of the greatest to ever live. He wants a shot at NASCAR‘s Great American Race.
Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt
A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
Truth About Cars
Video of the Day: NASCAR Crashes at the Clash
Sunday's NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles was a crash-filled affair, as one might expect from a track that was just a quarter-mile to a lap. I thought a nice video of every wreck would be a good way to pass the end of the Wednesday workday, but the best I could find was the official highlight package from Fox. That said, given how many wrecks there were, the highlight package should show plenty of incidents.
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
How Many Daytona 500 Drivers Made the Race Their First NASCAR Win?
Austin Cindric may be just 24 years old and have only a single NASCAR Cup Series victory to his credit, but he already possesses the second-most desirable title in the sport. If you can’t be known as the series champion (yet), then the label of “Daytona 500 winner” is a nice consolation prize.
The Clash at the Coliseum Was a Possible Preview of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro…and That May Not Be a Good Thing
The second edition of the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday was quite the crashfest as drivers used their knowledge from the first year of the Next Gen car to drive as aggressively as possible in the exhibition race, which might have been a showcase of what’s in store for the All-Star Race in May.
Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Cowboys Up with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd announced today a new sponsorship from Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine for the 2023 season. The partnership includes a primary paint scheme featuring the company’s wine for the April 1st race at Texas Motor Speedway. There will also be an exciting event following the race at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
bet365 bonus code dials up Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for VA and OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this bet365 promo code, sports lovers in Ohio and Virginia betting on any game this month can earn a Bet $1, Get $200...
