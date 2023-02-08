Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin wrestlers ready for their ‘Rocky’ moment against Nazareth after rolling past LaSalle College
Central Dauphin took nothing for granted in its first-round match against LaSalle College at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night, but the Rams were visibly excited after rolling to a 59-12 win at Hershey’s Giant Center. That win marked the team’s final order of business before fully shifting its focus to a quarterfinal date with mighty Nazareth.
‘I just trust my teammates’: Owen Schlager’s versatile playmaking leads Trinity past Wyomissing
CAMP HILL— Owen Schlager has been the difference maker for Trinity all season long. The crafty 6-foot-3 sophomore is a floor general, deadly scorer, and he’s also the ultimate playmaker, which sets him apart from the rest of the flock when you’re talking about the most versatile guards that the Mid-Penn has to offer.
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships Day 1: Scores, schedule, bracket updates
Action is under way at Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships. Stay tuned to this post throughout the day for score updates, pairings and schedule info:. Brackets (PDF): Class 2A | 3A. Brackets (Flo Arena) MONDAY, FEB. 6. Class 2A prelims results. Saucon Valley 41, Bishop...
Joey Alander, Matthew DeDonatis lead Hershey boys hoops past Greencastle 57-45
Joey Alander and Matthew DeDonatis sparked Hershey (15-6) offensively as the Trojans downed Greencastle 57-45 Thursday. Alander led all players with 17 points. Alander knocked down 8 clutch, fourth-quarter free throws to help the Trojans seal the win. DeDonatis netted 14 points, while teammate Isaiah Danner chipped in 7 points. Marcus Sweeney and Logan Richards each finished the contest with 6 points, respectively.
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round
Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
Staying motivated not a problem, Cael Sanderson says, as Penn State wrestlers prepare to face Rutgers, Maryland
Given that Rutgers never has beaten Penn State in 23 tries and Maryland has one win in 48 attempts and hasn’t won a Big Ten match in 2,588 days, there was some question this week about how the top-ranked Nittany Lion wrestlers can remain motivated, particularly after defeating three top-five teams the past three Fridays.
‘Sell the Team’: Twitter Reaction From Penn State Basketball’s OT Loss to Wisconsin
Penn State basketball had a chance to bounce-back from a brutal loss at Nebraska this past Sunday with a game against Wisconsin back at the Bryce Jordan Center. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team almost cashed in on that opportunity but fell in overtime, 79-74, in an entertaining game. The loss...
Girls Wrestling: Cumberland Valley defeats Gettysburg
102: Jocelyn Fishel (CV) dec Denise Ponce (G) 2-0, SV1. 108: Lilly Watson (CV) pinned Brooke Keckler (G), 3:43. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Terrence Jackson-Copney’s big OT leads CD East boys past Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Terrence Jackson-Copney scored 10 of his 13 points in overtime to help lead CD East to an 85-81 victory over Central Dauphin Thursday night. CD East led the contest, 52-46, entering the fourth quarter but Central Dauphin rallied to tie the game, led by Keon Dockens, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould buries Jalen Hurts’ skills at QB, picks Chiefs to beat Eagles
Penn State fans love Robbie Gould because he is a former Nittany Lion and he can boot the ball, but he probably has a few less fans in the Keystone State this week. And that’s because the San Francisco 49ers kicker went on Trey Wingo’s “The 33rd Team,” and kind of buried Jalen Hurts’ skills as a quarterback while also picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
Central Dauphin girls basketball takes down Palmyra in regular season finale
The Central Dauphin girls basketball.team completed its regular season schedule with a 42-14 victory over Palmyra Thursday night. Alexis Ferguson scored 12 points for the Rams and added 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks. Olivia Green had 8 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.\. Central Dauphin finishes the regular season...
Another 2-match weekend ahead for Penn State; Cael Sanderson says 125-pound spot belongs to Gary Steen
It’s 13 down and three to go this season for the No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team, which will take a 41-match winning streak to Rutgers on Friday and return home Sunday to Rec Hall, where the Lions more than likely will clinch the regular-season Big Ten title against Maryland.
Who is going to win the Super Bowl? Penn State players share their predictions
Anticipation for the Super Bowl has been mounting since the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs stamped their tickets to the big game two Sundays ago. Everyone has an opinion about who will take home the coveted Lombardi Trophy, so we decided to ask some guys that know a thing or two about the sport, members of the Penn State football team who they think will win.
Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep
A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
Micah Parsons’ response to finishing second in DPOY voting won’t make quarterbacks happy
Micah Parsons is a guy who is easily motivated. He openly sets lofty goals, talks about being one of the game’s greatest, and through his first two NFL seasons the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker has done a pretty, darned good job of establishing himself among the best in the league.
Strong fourth quarter propels Milton Hershey boys to 61-58 win over Twin Valley
Milton Hershey rode a late rally to a tightly-contested 61-58 victory against Twin Valley in nonconference action Thursday. The Spartans trailed 47-42 at the end of the third quarter but a 19-11 rally in the fourth quarter completed the comeback and sealed the win. Four different Spartans reached double figures,...
Penn State’s James Franklin on bringing in Marques Hagans, and what his expectations are for the WR room
STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin knows what he wants from Penn State’s wide receiver room moving forward. He wants a group that will be consistently feared by the best defenses the Nittany Lions will face.
Penn State’s James Franklin discusses new signee Chimdy Onoh, transfer portal additions
STATE COLLEGE — Recruiting, whether it’s at the high school level or in the transfer portal, is always happening. That continues to be the case in Happy Valley as James Franklin and his staff look to add to Penn State’s 2024 and 2025 classes. But last week marked the end of a frantic period for coaches.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Feb. 10, 2023
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cayden Laster’s 23 points helps East Pennsboro boys down West Perry in a non-conference game
Cayden Laster scored 23 points Thursday night as the East Pennsboro boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 66-48, in a non-conference game. Leo McCoy added 13 points for the Panthers, who improve to 8-14. Si Twigg scored 15 points and Duce Middleton added 12 for West Perry, who moved to...
