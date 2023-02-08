ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Central Dauphin wrestlers ready for their ‘Rocky’ moment against Nazareth after rolling past LaSalle College

Central Dauphin took nothing for granted in its first-round match against LaSalle College at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night, but the Rams were visibly excited after rolling to a 59-12 win at Hershey’s Giant Center. That win marked the team’s final order of business before fully shifting its focus to a quarterfinal date with mighty Nazareth.
HARRISBURG, PA
Joey Alander, Matthew DeDonatis lead Hershey boys hoops past Greencastle 57-45

Joey Alander and Matthew DeDonatis sparked Hershey (15-6) offensively as the Trojans downed Greencastle 57-45 Thursday. Alander led all players with 17 points. Alander knocked down 8 clutch, fourth-quarter free throws to help the Trojans seal the win. DeDonatis netted 14 points, while teammate Isaiah Danner chipped in 7 points. Marcus Sweeney and Logan Richards each finished the contest with 6 points, respectively.
HERSHEY, PA
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round

Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould buries Jalen Hurts’ skills at QB, picks Chiefs to beat Eagles

Penn State fans love Robbie Gould because he is a former Nittany Lion and he can boot the ball, but he probably has a few less fans in the Keystone State this week. And that’s because the San Francisco 49ers kicker went on Trey Wingo’s “The 33rd Team,” and kind of buried Jalen Hurts’ skills as a quarterback while also picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Who is going to win the Super Bowl? Penn State players share their predictions

Anticipation for the Super Bowl has been mounting since the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs stamped their tickets to the big game two Sundays ago. Everyone has an opinion about who will take home the coveted Lombardi Trophy, so we decided to ask some guys that know a thing or two about the sport, members of the Penn State football team who they think will win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep

A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
ELVERSON, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

