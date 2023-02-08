TikTok users warned not to try dangerous 'death diving' trend

There's a dangerous new TikTok trend making its way across the platform attracting millions of views. Enter: Death diving .

The videos show TikTokers jumping from great heights into water, in what can only be described as extreme bellyflopping.

One person who has mastered the niche activity is a young woman from Norway called Asbjorg Nesje. She recently racked up over 40 million views in a single death dive video.

It showed her taking a run-up to the end of a wooden board before catapulting off the high surface and plunging into the waters 81 feet below. To put it into perspective, the highest Olympic diving board is around 33 feet.

TikTok was quick to highlight: "The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt."

Thousands of fellow TikTokers were quick to express their concerns about her safety, with many asking whether she was okay after the terrifying jump.

Others were in awe of the adrenaline-fuelled diving: "Legit got butterflies in my stomach just from watching, so cool," one said.

"T he way she didn’t even attempt to control her body," another commented, while a third joked: "Wow, my back and neck was calling the Chiropractor as I watched this."

One person shared their own experience, which didn't turn out as successful: "I cliff-dived at devils elbow in GA, busted every single blood vessel in my leg because I landed wrong."

Meanwhile, one user suggested she did the dive correctly, writing: "Believe it or not she did it correctly, she bent her body at the end and put her fists and feet in front of her before entering the water like a cat."

