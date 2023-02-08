ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A luxury cruise ship will allow its residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 1,430-square-foot condos selling for $8 million.

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

The MV Narrative.

Storylines

  • Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that will travel around the world nonstop in 2025.
  • There are several nearly $8 million condominiums still available for purchase.
  • See inside the three to four-bedroom 1,432-square-foot "Encore" homes at sea.
A cool $8 million could buy you a mansion in the Midwest, a sprawling three-bedroom condo in New York, or a luxurious house in Los Angeles.
But if you’ve always fantasized about life at sea, $8 million could also buy you your dream home: a condominium aboard a cruise ship.
Storylines is building an 18-deck luxury residential cruise ship lined with 547 residences for 1,000 travelers.
And when the ship is complete and ready to sail in 2025, the 741-foot-long MV Narrative and its passengers will begin indefinitely traveling around the world.
Prices for these floating condos start at $1 million for a 237-square-foot studio home.
But this price pales in comparison to the ship's largest residences that are still available for purchase.
Several of the larger homes have been popular with buyers, Katie Drew, Storylines' vice president of marketing, told Insider in 2022.
So far, this is still holding true. The most expensive over $9 million two-floor "Global" homes have already been fully reserved.
But there are still a handful of 1,432-square-foot "Encore" homes left.
And these aren't much cheaper: The Encore line ranges from $7.55 to $7.97 million.
It's undoubtedly a high cost-per-square-foot. But that's not stopping soon-to-be world travelers from investing in the condos at sea.
Only four of these units are still available. The other 10 have already been reserved.
These three to four-bedroom homes all have a 215-square-foot balcony that'll provide sprawling views of the ocean.
There's also an open-concept living room and kitchen with a dining table, desk, couch, and television …
… a primary bedroom with another television, walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with a bathtub…
… and multiple guest bathrooms next to the smaller bedrooms.
The primary bedroom and living room both have glass sliding doors that connect the indoors to the sprawling balcony.
Like the Narrative's other floor plans, the Encore will come fully furnished with different interior designs and color options.
Like any cruise ship, the cost also includes access to the ship's amenities …
… which includes its 20 restaurants and bars, three pools, a movie theater, and a marina with a lounge and water toys.
And that doesn’t even include the biggest bragging rights that come with living on the Narrative: the opportunity to travel around the world for years to come.
