A luxury cruise ship will allow its residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 1,430-square-foot condos selling for $8 million.

The MV Narrative. Storylines

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that will travel around the world nonstop in 2025.

There are several nearly $8 million condominiums still available for purchase.

See inside the three to four-bedroom 1,432-square-foot "Encore" homes at sea.

A cool $8 million could buy you a mansion in the Midwest, a sprawling three-bedroom condo in New York, or a luxurious house in Los Angeles.But if you’ve always fantasized about life at sea, $8 million could also buy you your dream home: a condominium aboard a cruise ship.Storylines is building an 18-deck luxury residential cruise ship lined with 547 residences for 1,000 travelers.And when the ship is complete and ready to sail in 2025, the 741-foot-long MV Narrative and its passengers will begin indefinitely traveling around the world.Prices for these floating condos start at $1 million for a 237-square-foot studio home.But this price pales in comparison to the ship's largest residences that are still available for purchase.

Several of the larger homes have been popular with buyers, Katie Drew, Storylines' vice president of marketing, told Insider in 2022.So far, this is still holding true. The most expensive over $9 million two-floor "Global" homes have already been fully reserved.

But there are still a handful of 1,432-square-foot "Encore" homes left.

And these aren't much cheaper: The Encore line ranges from $7.55 to $7.97 million.

It's undoubtedly a high cost-per-square-foot. But that's not stopping soon-to-be world travelers from investing in the condos at sea.Only four of these units are still available. The other 10 have already been reserved.

