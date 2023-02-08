How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion | Dec. 12-18, 2022

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com.

Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc., $210,000

Bahia Oaks: Le Phuong to Palacio Andres Mauricio Florez, $210,000

Bellechase: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 1 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $194,328

What should the county do?Bad traffic, crowded schools. But SW Marion might get another 64-unit apartment complex

Who's hungry?New owners bring new life to longtime Ocala barbecue restaurant

Bellechase: Lennar Homes LLC to Martinez Jose L, $487,416

Belleview: Zable Joseph to Castro Rene Pacheco, $65,000

Belleview: Pethel Craig R to Kohns Tyler, $285,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Morgan Roselle A to Olga De La Hoz Homes LLC, $125,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C Tr to Logan Alexis Melinda, $220,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C Tr to Pham Hung, $220,000

Brookhaven: Marion 60 LLC to DR Horton Inc., $112,526

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Caesar Maclaren, $434,600

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Arandia Rodriguez Adriana Paola, $276,035

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Sharp Destiny Elia, $337,745

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Johnson William Kyle, $368,615

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Park Tony Tr, $417,340

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Adorno Juan Ayala, $408,065

Candler Hills: Devine James to Nichols Peggy, $285,200

Candler Hills: Quarles John J to Accristo Teddy Jean, $430,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Butler Dale L, $517,810

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Bolanz Fred L Jr, $522,450

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Dehont Raymond Joseph, $525,295

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Stevens Curt, $530,925

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Desaro Ciro, $547,445

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Millet Percy R Jr, $575,865

Circle Square Woods: Matlack Carolyn B to Pyden Sherilyn Jean, $228,500

Circle Square Woods: Christensen Jean Marie to Ross Dona Marie, $235,000

Circle Square Woods: Wilson Leonard C to Douphinett Penny J, $244,900

Coventry: Daugherty Dean Merlin to Jacobs Richard M Tr, $275,000

Deer Path: Prescott Floyd E to Opendoor Porperty C LLC, $373,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc. to Parker Oshane Donovan, $392,135

Diamond Ridge: Crisel Christopher L to Vargas Ashley, $235,000

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Brooks Mose Jr, $383,450

El Dorado: Nv Property Holdings LLC to Fitzgerald Todd, $525,000

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Cooper Richard Paul to Wogan Linda H, $689,000

Fox Meadow: Roberts Michael to Kilgore Patricia Mero Tr, $177,000

Golden Glen: Hagenhoff Karon F to Emmert Rebecca, $310,000

Golden Holiday: See Connie R to Monsalvo Zamira, $150,000

Hawks Point: Coy Tammy to Johnson Diana, $249,900

Jumbolair: Grubelias Evgeny to Bull Robert A Tr, $250,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Parker Christene R to Hennessy Thomas M, $290,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Charlie Mae Postell Revocable Living Trust, $296,410

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kersting Russell, $328,480

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Caccamise John to Torres Mendez Nilmarys, $330,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Garcia Juan Eddie Gonzalez, $307,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Rodriguez Carla Ivette Febo, $329,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc. to Beauchamp Marieprovi, $422,990

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Valnes Jean, $315,980

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Smith Martha M Tr, $323,980

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Laplante Julie, $336,980

Liberty Village: Lennar Homes LLC to Kociecki Robert E Tr, $358,480

Liberty Village: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $469,904

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Coldiron Jennifer to Hill Michael J, $270,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Fiessinger Donna M, $430,205

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Toth Andrew P Jr, $441,425

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Kujawa Thomas J, $464,165

Majestic Oaks: Triple Crown Homes Inc. to Elder Jameson L, $270,000

Marion County: Ramsey Mary Helen to Pohl Kimberly Su, $60,000

Marion County: Reyes Melissa Sue to Lo Property Investments LLC, $60,000

Marion County: Assini Vincent to Framing Zam LLC, $65,000

Marion County: Dhaniram Bayherani to Dmc Industries Inc., $75,000

Marion County: Strange Natalie to Spano Peter Carmine, $80,000

Marion County: Tall Oaks Preserve LLC to Dream Pack Pro Design, $81,000

Marion County: Woodward James R to Testone Will A Sr, $89,000

Marion County: Masaitis Tracy L to Thornburg Darrin Keith, $90,000

Marion County: Walker James Thomas to Jdg Flooring Services LLC, $90,000

Marion County: Liv To Ride LLC to Elysium Asset Group Inc., $100,000

Marion County: Cotton Carol to Isaza Felipe, $109,900

Marion County: Haney Rhett to Silver Sea Ventures III, $120,000

Marion County: Varley Todd to Polzak Joseph James Tr, $120,000

Marion County: Robbie Alexander Thomas to Krywick Mary, $125,000

Marion County: Cramer Roger to Doss Ronald, $128,500

Marion County: Young J L to Dang Kha, $136,000

Marion County: Home Detailers Painting Inc. to Romanac Thomas M, $142,500

Marion County: Coffey Patrick to Fisher Steve, $155,000

Marion County: Allmandinger Allen Richard to Wilson Casey, $159,000

Marion County: Mg Investments & Services Inc. to Contreras Leiza Mojica, $159,900

Marion County: Merchan Financial Group LLC to Mazariegos Isaac, $170,000

Marion County: Mechling Donn A to Tucker Shaneen L, $175,000

Marion County: Al Terego Ira LLC to Rangatsis Jessica, $186,200

Marion County: Rodriguez Luis to Sandoval Jose Luis, $190,000

Marion County: Kms Enterprises LLC to Peska Renee W, $199,990

Marion County: Arber Ames LLC to Nicholson John, $204,500

Marion County: Hart George B to Dimick Joseph T Jr, $210,000

Marion County: Garvin Robert D to Coreson Matthew, $212,000

Marion County: Hopkins Vickie A to Hooper Daniel Brooks, $220,000

Marion County: Capule Natividad to Weidner Randal P, $225,000

Marion County: Joebed Investments LLC to Cohill Colleen, $225,000

Marion County: Judd Chanda to Baxley August Renee, $225,000

Marion County: Victoria Stephanie to Vigo Gloria Maria Katherine Gibaja, $227,900

Marion County: Berg Lisa A to Moore David M, $232,500

Marion County: Burbank Land LLC to Harbert Alex, $232,900

Marion County: Bradley Jessica B to Spicer Shane, $236,500

Marion County: Sereda Robert H to Sereda Steven, $250,000

Marion County: Velasquez Wayne to Johnston Marissa R, $268,400

Marion County: Vaz Nancy to Porter Logan William, $295,000

Marion County: Markely Lauren Rose to Counts Amy J, $295,000

Marion County: McDuffee Chayna Teresa to Hawkins Megan, $325,000

Marion County: Spolan Gail to Barker Timothy, $350,000

Marion County: Saga South Communication LLC to Developmental Service Trainers Inc., $375,000

Marion County: Frett Dale E to Bello Tyler Tr, $391,000

Marion County: Cannon Susan F to Jocalbro Inc. Profit Sharing Plan Trust, $400,000

Marion County: Laird Kevin R to Porfido Ana Deleon, $420,000

Marion County: Kilgore Patricia Mero to Gulick Daniel Hardin, $450,000

Marion County: Neros Linda to Clark Austin D, $490,000

Marion County: Kelley Donna F to Roman Julio E, $525,000

Marion County: Mazariegos Isaac to Patino Wilson Osorio, $550,000

Marion County: Arthur Michael to Krakowsky David H Tr, $600,000

Marion County: Moran Mervin Alexander to Arachnid LLC, $1,050,000

Marion County: Lamyto Enterprises LLC to Tasty Chickn Southeast LLC, $1,500,000

Marion County: Nsc 3Rd & 25Th LLC to Ps Florida One Inc., $14,500,000

Marion Oaks: Duer Catherine R to Equity Trust Company, $110,000

Marion Oaks: Brightlite Homes 1 LLC to Sanchez Ileana, $180,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Diplan Maria Altagracia, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Gonzalez Luis A Sr, $240,000

Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Baines Cassandra Arlene, $249,900

Marion Oaks: Jwf Real Estate Holdings Fl LLC to Decker Matthew, $252,500

Marion Oaks: Fl Acquisition LLC to Rosario Cesarin, $258,000

Marion Oaks: Jwf Real Estate Holdings Fl LLC to Eskridge William James, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes LLC to Ayala Ruben Cosme, $282,900

Marion Oaks: Stoops Charles B to Henderson David M, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Peoples Jermalas, $317,550

Marion Oaks: Molunity Homes LLC to Salomon Estesphonie, $339,000

Marion Oaks: A&E Modern Construction to Bohmer Luis Garces, $350,000

Marion Oaks: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Moseley Andrew Percival, $369,450

Meadow Glenn: Luis Blanca to Zitzelberger George, $379,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Pennell Patrick A to Germain John M Jr, $190,000

Oak Run: Simons Barbara W to Harmon Herman L Tr, $242,000

Oak Run: Walker Andrew to Barb Dennis F, $255,000

Oak Run: Szabo Family Living Trust to Weyrauch Sharon, $310,000

Oak Run: Weyrauch Sharon to Severini Vincent James, $364,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Hathaway Irene to Longstaff Lori A, $182,000

Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Harris Ryan A, $379,250

Ocala Crossings: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Harrington James David, $410,500

Ocala Heights: Vivian Richard to Warden Michael, $181,000

Ocala Highlands: Dunaway Kimberly S to Schile Robert, $125,000

Ocala Palms: Vrenna Teresa to Patrick Mona G, $257,000

Ocala Park Estates: Baker Latrell J to Jerman Kali, $242,500

Ocala Park Estates: Vien Janet L to Cannon Samuel, $450,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Barrett Lora Devlin, $370,515

Ocala Ridge: My Family Trust LLC to Guzman Perez Ruth Noemi, $133,500

Ocala Ridge: B&W Land Holdings LLC to Cordeiro Emilia, $179,000

On Top of the World: Schultz Stephen Henry to Webber Lorraine E, $335,000

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Fink Ray Dean, $345,165

Orange Blossom Hills: Carson Building & Development LLC to Whitman Sharon, $222,500

Orange Blossom Hills: Fre Homes LLC to Hoffer Dennis C, $239,385

Orange Blossom Hills: Cape Village Group Inc. to Welling Robert J, $279,900

Orange Blossom Hills: Constant Elizabeth A to Murphy Dawn, $292,100

Orange Blossom Hills: Ajs Property Holdings LLC to Van Simon, $310,000

Palm Cay: Gaffney Sean Bret to Gerena Neidy, $162,000

Pine Run Estates: Claunch Roena Jane to Trofatter Frederick P Jr, $255,000

Pine Run Estates: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $290,720

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Bronis Kenneth Lewis, $349,980

Pine Run Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Kociecki Robert E Tr, $363,980

Pine Run Estates: Quintana Roberto to Testasecca Diane Kay Tr, $420,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Ramlochan Hardyal to Henry Vej, $200,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: West Gerry R to Gibson Eric H, $200,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Aldana Contracting LLC to Chapman William M, $270,000

Rainbow Park: Williams Hersey to Brinkley Robert R, $205,000

Rainbow Springs: Adriaenssens Karl B to Devore Angela Lynn, $277,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Hiittner Fred Jr to Lavon Lili Brejt, $294,900

Rolling Hills: Dixon Angela to Holowach Charles A, $320,000

Rolling Hills: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Wargo John Andrew, $349,000

Rolling Hills: Quimby Timothy to Maskell Matthew Dean, $500,000

Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Jackson Brittney Renee, $356,950

Silver Springs Shores: Ventura Roberto Jr to I Love Florida LLC, $115,000

Silver Springs Shores: Rampat Ugistir to Jz Diaz Properties LLC, $125,000

Silver Springs Shores: Allen Walter Est to Browkanstew Property Investments Inc., $140,000

Silver Springs Shores: Ramos Dennis Aponte to Daniel Halo LLC, $175,000

Silver Springs Shores: A Plus Homes Inc. to Lehman Michael Andrew, $194,900

Silver Springs Shores: Opendoor Property J LLC to Jimenez Minerva, $210,000

Silver Springs Shores: Goodrich Connie M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $217,700

Silver Springs Shores: Jdk Properties Xiv LLC to Pineda Jeremy Benjamin, $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: Papineau Robert J Est to Hubbard Nicholas D, $237,500

Silver Springs Shores: Peacock Property Solutions LLC to Ricks Andrew T, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: 55 Pine Course LLC to Ortiz Jessica Suhey, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Greenway Fl Group LLC to Williams Sellie C, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Quiga Inc. to Boymer Arick, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Maisuriya Dipak to Evans Marissa Jade, $257,000

Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Root Bryan, $259,080

Silver Springs Shores: Raya Brenda to Balintey Joseph A, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Nolasco Wagner to Agrade Marquez Clayton Tr, $269,000

Silver Springs Shores: Atwell Sam to Kaufman Lorne I, $287,500

Silver Springs Shores: Weclew Investments LLC to Vtw Fourth LLC, $572,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Rogers Kimberly, $679,900

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Vaughan Roger T, $679,900

Spruce Creek: Kennedy Thomas H to Murray Warren, $175,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Collette Paul to Olsen Catherine, $160,400

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Martinek Paul E to Martinek Paul E, $222,400

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Harrold Connie S to Gexler Doreen L, $294,500

Spruce Creek Preserve: Dorman Eric J to Morgan Jim I, $241,000

Spruce Creek South: Tucker Angela Beth to Benson Dolores Jane, $231,000

Spruce Creek South: Barncord Boyd A to Joseph Charles A Tr, $255,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Russo Salvatore I to Puklavetz Constance J Tr, $365,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Partlow James R to Specht Dale Lynn, $376,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rodriguez Oscar A, $386,240

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Sumey Deborah to Bunger Barbara J, $415,959

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Eads James L to Sumey Deborah Ann Tr, $418,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Hunt Deborah R, $475,520

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Wellborn Charles K, $479,440

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Ledman David W, $518,153

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Homes Company LLC to Kline Dennis F, $543,520

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Hall Richard T, $544,650

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Puklavetz Constance J to Richards Jay F, $545,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Levi Dale Mitchel, $573,870

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Cox Donald W to Davis Steven Edward, $640,000

Stonecrest: Whitman Family Revocable Trust to Whitman Edward G, $105,000

Stonewood: Eubanks Pamela to Theall Carrie Alison, $420,000

Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Quiles Veronica Marie, $245,950

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Christensen Matthew Aaron, $279,995

Summercrest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc. to Naser Sergio Gabriel, $352,450

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Angel Downing Megan, $399,803

Villages of Marion: Vetter William R to Dickston Kaye Y, $290,000

Villages of Marion: Reed Beverly to Downs William R Jr, $300,000

Villages of Marion: Levitt Elinor to Lueders Denise, $375,000

Villages of Marion: Roberts Frances C to Mitchell Patrick F, $425,000

Villages of Marion: Dimartino Jack Joseph to Damon Gail A, $560,000

West End Ocala: Fitzpatrick Carlis Francie to Nm Properties Of Sw Fl LLC, $78,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Rivera Edward, $363,181

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Stimson Anthony Kenneth Jr, $420,820

Woodland Acres: Preiss Samuel Grabfelder III to Adamiak Saundra, $385,000

Woods & Lakes: Sorensen Jared to Sandoval Guevara Ivon, $390,000