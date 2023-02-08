ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The top high school girls soccer players to watch in the Greater Savannah area in 2023

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
Soccer season has already kicked off and there is an abundance of talented girls teams and athletes in the Greater Savannah area.

Here's a look at the top returning players to watch in the Coastal Empire.

Courtney Allen, Richmond Hill, F, sr.

Allen netted over 30 goals last season as Richmond Hill won the Region 2-6A title and advanced to the state quarterfinals. The All-Greater Savannah first-team selection has signed to play at the University of North Florida.

Abby Walsh, Calvary Day, F, soph.

Walsh burst on to the high school soccer scene in Savannah last year with a prolific freshman campaign. She scored 29 goals and had three assists to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors.

Alana Beddow, St. Vincent's, GK, sr.

Beddow was a star in the net for the Saints again last year. She was an All-Greater Savannah first-team selection with a 0.548 goals-against average -- allowing eight goals in 17 games with 145 saves for a Saints team that won the Region 3A-Private title and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Beddow has signed to play at Georgia Southwestern State.

Anna Dorch, South Effingham, F, sr.

Dorch was unstoppable for the Mustangs last season as she scored 22 goals with 12 assists in 12 games for a Mustang team that finished third in Region 2-6A.

Kayla Jackson, Richmond Hill, MF/F, sr.

A versatile all-around athlete, Jackson is also a star on the Wildcat flag football team. She has signed to play soccer at Jacksonville University.

Fiona Wilson, Savannah Country Day, D., sr.

Wilson anchors the back line for the Hornets and helped the team finish second in Region 3-A Private last season and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Karli Eubanks, Richmond Hill, D, sr.

Eubanks is a key defender on a Richmond Hill squad that allowed just 13 goals in 21 games last season.

Taliyah Headman, New Hampstead, F, soph.

The talented athlete leads the Phoenix offense as a midfielder/striker. She is also standout in flag football.

Scarlett Jackson, Calvary Day, D, soph.

Jackson was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick in flag football, and she's a key member of the soccer team as well as a defender. She had three goals and five assists as a freshman.

Maddie Sheldon, Calvary Day, MF, sr.

Sheldon is a difference maker at midfield for the Cavs. She has a goal and an assist early on for a Calvary squad off to a 1-0-1 start. She's also a standout on the Cav's flag football squad.

Kate Crunkleton, Calvary Day, MF, sr.

Crunkleton recently signed to play at Shorter University. A talented playmaker, she dished out 16 assists with seven goals last season, and has three goals in two games already this year

MaryGrace Meyers, St. Vincent's, MF, sr.

Meyers was a standout in the midfield with her leadership and hustle. She has suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Haley Beddow, St. Vincent's, D, jr.

Beddow runs the show defensively as the Saints' center back. She was an All-Greater Savannah second-team selection last season. She had two goals and six assists last year. Alana Beddow is her cousin.

Camryn Woods, St. Vincent's, MF, sr.

Woods was a key for the Saints' offense and is expected to take on an even bigger role as a senior. She had nine goals and 10 assists last season.

Meg Mattocks, St. Vincent's, MF/D, sr.

Mattocks was an All-Greater Savannah first-team selection in flag football as a defensive back, and her athletic ability is just as evident on the soccer pitch. She was strong last year with two goals and a pair of assists for the Saints, who finished with a 11-7-1 record.

Alexis Spisso, St. Vincent's, MF/D, soph.

Look for Spisso to take on more responsibility with the loss of Meyers to injury.

Rowan Carter, Savannah Arts, MF, sr.

Carter is a veteran with the Panthers and a team captain this season. She is a strong scoring threat up front and was an All-Region 3-3A pick last season.

Valerie Kapitan, Savannah Arts, F/MF, sr.

Kapitan is one to watch as a scoring threat for the Panthers. She has already scored three goals this season for the Panthers (1-1-1).

JoJo Cintron, Islands, F, sr.

Cintron is expected to take on a bigger role in the offense after the graduation of her sister Jade, who netted 44 goals last season. JoJo had six goals on the season as a junior.

Catherine Costner, Savannah Arts, MF/D, sr.

Costner has been named a team captain under coach Jdhordane Williams and will be a key player as Savannah Arts makes the move down one enrollment classification to play in Region 3-2A.

Amelia Reci, Savannah Arts, F/MF, fresh.

She's just s a freshman, but Reci is already making a big impact with the Panthers with a goal and two assists through three games.

Drake Spisso, Savannah Christian, MF/F, sr.

Spisso is a strong scoring threat for the Raiders and will take on a leadership role as a senior this season.

Sydni Polite, Islands, GK, jr.

Coach Addie Bankston said Polite is a fearless goalkeeper who will help the team build from the back this season. She had 37 saves last season.

Sophia Okumu, Savannah Country Day, F, soph.

Okuma had a strong freshman season with nine goals and three assists.

Aimee Silvoy, Islands, D, jr.

Silvoy will be a key for the Sharks defensively as she steps into the role of center back.

Kylee Anderson, South Effingham, MF, jr.

Anderson was a table setter for the Mustangs last season as she dished out 12 assists to go along with three goals.

Katelyn Bittle, South Effingham, D, soph.

Bittle had a strong freshman season as a defender for the Mustangs.

Kate Theriot, Savannah Christian, F/MF, sr.

Theriot will take on a senior leadership role with the Raiders. She had a goal and assists in a win over New Hampstead in the Raiders' first game.

A.C. Davis, Savannah Country Day, MF/F, jr.

Davis has a strong sophomore season and should play a big role in the Hornet offense this year.

Elena Tovar, Savannah Christian, F, jr.

Tovar is one to watch for the Raiders. She had two goals in her first game of the season.

Daynara Figueroa, Effingham County, F, jr.

Figueroa already has two goals in two games for the Rebels and should be a vital part of the offense.

Ardyn Montgomery, Effingham County, sr.

Montgomery moves into the role of a senior leader. She has a goal and assist through the first two games of the season.

Sydney Berkman, St. Andrew's, D, soph.

Berkman was strong a center back for the Lions last season -- earning All-State honors in the GIAA.

Morgan Rule, St. Andrew's, MF/F, jr.

Rule is a standout offensively for the Lions and was also an All-State selection last year.

Precious Vela, Bradwell, F, sr.

Vela netted four goals in the Tigers first game of the season, a 12-2 win over Windsor Forest.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

