BBB Pacific Southwest Main St. Accelerator Program Calls for 2023 Applications

Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year – The Center Square
Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money. They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year.
Comments / 0