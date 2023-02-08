Registration is open for Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2023 for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters

Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Sparklight Awards $5k to Prescott Valley YMCA
Sparklight®, a leading broadband communications provider, recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the YMCA of Yavapai County through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. Twenty-eight non-profit organizations across the company’s 24-state footprint received grants totaling more than $110,000 during the company’s most recent award period. The YMCA...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Regional SciTech Fest Offers Free Family Fun
Enjoy a day of science and discovery at the Prescott Regional SciTech Fest on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (3700 Willow Creek Road). This free, fun-filled educational event features interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math exhibits and demonstrations. Visitors can...
prescottenews.com
Ten-Year Anniversary Memorial Planned for Granite Mountain 19
This June marks the ten-year anniversary of the day our wildland firefighting community, Arizonans, and the nation will never forget. On June 30, 2013, 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County. To honor those men, the interagency, Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Team has been planning two special memorial events for Friday, June 30, 2023.
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
theprescotttimes.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
travellens.co
What's Happening in Wickenburg, AZ, this Month?
Visit Wickenburg in Maricopa County, Arizona, if you want to experience the wild west in its very essence. Wickenburg is an absolute paradise in the middle of the desert, with over 300 sunny days a year and an abundance of fun things to do. Every town resident may feel their...
prescottenews.com
Super Bowl DUI Task Force | Prescott Police Department
Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Super Bowl, Sunday, February 12th, as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur throughout the day.
journalaz.com
Sheriff Rhodes Makes Recruitment Plea
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes discussed his views on the current issues facing law enforcement in the county at the meeting of the Mingus Mountain Republican Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Having spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office, Rhodes began his career as a volunteer before being promoted through...
'As always, it comes down to money': Major insurance provider no longer accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The largest hospital in Yavapai County is no longer in-network with Arizona's largest insurance provider. The deadline for a new agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Yavapai Regional Medical Center passed Wednesday. “We are really, really sorry this is occurring,” Yavapai Regional...
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Seeks Applications for Fire Board of Appeals
The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Fire Board of Appeals. The Fire Board of Appeals was established by ordinance number 1650 on December 12, 1983, Title 1, Section 25 of the Prescott City Code, as required under Section 2.302 of the Uniform Fire Code, in order to pass upon matters pertaining to the Fire Code to determine the suitability of alternate materials or methods of fire protection and to provide for reasonable interpretations of the provisions of the Fire Code. The Board consists of four (4) members and a chairman serving two (2) year terms, who shall be residents of the City of Prescott, appointed by City Council. The Board meets as needed.
Comments / 0