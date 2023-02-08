Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, February 9, 2023
Galentine’s Day Sip ’N Shop. 4 – 7 PM. Galentine’s Day Sip n’ Shop. Downtown Jackson Retailers and Shops: The Blue Julep LLC, Nevermore Decor Store, Apricot Lane Jackson. Windy Hill Creations Market, Fortress Cafe, The Blessed Nest Jackson, Rustic Market Co., FarmSudz, Jackson Candle Company. We are so excited for our 3rd annual Galentine’s Day! This evening is to celebrate the “Galentine’s” or the gal pals in your life, but guys are welcome too! This event features shopping specials, pop-up shops, giveaways, and of course drinks!
Full-ride Chick Evans Scholarship helps send East Jackson caddy to college
JACKSON, MI - Mason Dingee was encouraged by a friend to take up caddying in eighth grade, even though he had little knowledge of golf. The move appears to have paid off handsomely for the East Jackson High School senior. Dingee said he’ll be the first person in his family...
A new eyecare company is coming to Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Jackson residents will soon have a new way to see clearly, as an Eyemart Express is opening in Jackson. Eyemart Express will open on Monday, Feb. 13, company officials said. The optical retailer is located at 1250 Boardman Road, next to Hobby Lobby in Jackson Crossing.
WKHM
Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways lockdown lifted
The lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted, citing a hoax call from an unknown caller which was also sent to other Michigan schools this morning, according to Jeff Beal, superintendent of Jackson Public Schools. Tuesday, February 7. Jackson, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools is asking community members to...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
WILX-TV
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75
Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
‘Sigh of relief’: Jackson, Ann Arbor-area schools respond to fake active shooter threats
JACKSON, MI - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal was on the phone with police about a potential active shooter at Jackson High School when he observed an “army” of police officers arriving on the scene to search the building. The threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a...
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
Look Inside The Abandoned Younkers In The Meridian Mall
If you grew up in the Lansing area, this is definitely a store that resonates with many of us here in the area. The mall itself has been in the community now since 1969. That means the meridian mall has been serving Lansing residents for nearly 50 years. The mall...
Mason High School class used sheets featuring ‘N’ word 50+ times
The student asked to remain anonymous while sharing her experiences.
Police activity on Jackson’s east side focus of meeting being hosted by council members
JACKSON, MI – Two Jackson City Council members from the city’s east side are coming together for a joint neighborhood meeting to address concerns about violence and police activity in the area. Councilmembers Freddie Dancy and Angelita Gunn are hosting the neighborhood meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb....
lansingcitypulse.com
Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing
Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
Lockdown at Jackson High School lifted after hoax phone call made to multiple schools
JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted after the Jackson Police Department determined a threatening phone call was a hoax. In a Facebook post at about 9:14 a.m., officials announced Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were placed in a lockdown after the Jackson Police Department received a threatening phone call from an unknown number.Police were at the school investigating.In another update at about 9:34 a.m., school officials said the lockdown had been lifted."The Lockdown at JHS has been lifted," according to the Jackson Highschool Facebook post. "We have received the All Clear from...
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
New Ann Arbor School Board president is an award-winning author
ANN ARBOR, MI - Boasting a resume that includes stints as a lawyer and broadcast journalist, Jacinda Townsend Gides said it took several signs for her to inevitably commit to being a novelist. While Townsend Gides modestly jokes writing is “the only thing I’m good at,” she’s found an audience...
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
jtv.tv
Northwest Freshman Slams the Door on Mason Wrestling
Northwest High School wrestler Aidyn Williams has a scowl on his face after winning a big match at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 district final at Mason High School on Wednesday. (February 9, 2023 6:54 AM) It is a good thing that Northwest High School freshman Aidyn...
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
