ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, February 9, 2023

Galentine’s Day Sip ’N Shop. 4 – 7 PM. Galentine’s Day Sip n’ Shop. Downtown Jackson Retailers and Shops: The Blue Julep LLC, Nevermore Decor Store, Apricot Lane Jackson. Windy Hill Creations Market, Fortress Cafe, The Blessed Nest Jackson, Rustic Market Co., FarmSudz, Jackson Candle Company. We are so excited for our 3rd annual Galentine’s Day! This evening is to celebrate the “Galentine’s” or the gal pals in your life, but guys are welcome too! This event features shopping specials, pop-up shops, giveaways, and of course drinks!
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A new eyecare company is coming to Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Jackson residents will soon have a new way to see clearly, as an Eyemart Express is opening in Jackson. Eyemart Express will open on Monday, Feb. 13, company officials said. The optical retailer is located at 1250 Boardman Road, next to Hobby Lobby in Jackson Crossing.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways lockdown lifted

The lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted, citing a hoax call from an unknown caller which was also sent to other Michigan schools this morning, according to Jeff Beal, superintendent of Jackson Public Schools. Tuesday, February 7. Jackson, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools is asking community members to...
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.
OKEMOS, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
DETROIT, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing

Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Lockdown at Jackson High School lifted after hoax phone call made to multiple schools

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted after the Jackson Police Department determined a threatening phone call was a hoax. In a Facebook post at about 9:14 a.m., officials announced Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were placed in a lockdown after the Jackson Police Department received a threatening phone call from an unknown number.Police were at the school investigating.In another update at about 9:34 a.m., school officials said the lockdown had been lifted."The Lockdown at JHS has been lifted," according to the Jackson Highschool Facebook post. "We have received the All Clear from...
JACKSON, MI
tourcounsel.com

Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Northwest Freshman Slams the Door on Mason Wrestling

Northwest High School wrestler Aidyn Williams has a scowl on his face after winning a big match at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 district final at Mason High School on Wednesday. (February 9, 2023 6:54 AM) It is a good thing that Northwest High School freshman Aidyn...
MASON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy