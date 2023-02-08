ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I spent 8 hours at Singapore's famous airport, which features luxuries like a pool, a movie theater, and a butterfly garden. I didn't want to leave.

By Taylor Rains
  • Singapore's Changi Airport was named the world's best by Skytrax from 2013 to 2020.
  • The airport is a major hub for Singapore Airlines and features luxuries like a pool and a movie theater.
  • I spent eight hours exploring everything the airport has the offer, and it still wasn't enough time.
Singapore's Changi Airport is probably the best place to spend a long layover.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FY37i_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Boasting four huge terminals with endless shopping, food, and entertainment, the airport was named the world's best by Skytrax for eight years in a row from 2013 to 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVUWZ_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Skytrax , The best 20 airports in the world for 2020 according to expert reviewers

Despite losing its crown to Qatar's Hamad International Airport in 2021, Changi still welcomed over 32 million passengers in 2022 and is planning a fifth terminal to open in the mid-2030s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzUW3_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Skytrax , Straits Times , The top 20 best airports in the world according to passengers

After hearing the hype about Changi, I decided to spend eight hours inside exploring everything it has to offer. Here's what it was like.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8vND_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

When I arrived, I could immediately see the vast difference between this airport and the dozens of others I've visited.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7aXM_0kgDVAvN00
Curbside entrance to terminal 3 at Singapore's Changi International Airport.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Instead of just having a regular departures floor, there was also a huge "underground carnival" in the basement of terminals 2 and 3, and I was instantly eager to explore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGLDL_0kgDVAvN00
Entrance to the "underground carnival" from Changi's terminal 3 check-in lobby.

Taylor Rains/Insider

What I found was essentially a huge fun zone that had way more than I was expecting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0ohK_0kgDVAvN00
One of the restaurants in Changi's "underground carnival" in terminal 3.

Taylor Rains/Insider

There was a playground for kids, which included a slide...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hVzr_0kgDVAvN00
The playground with a slide at Changi's "underground carnival" at terminal 3.

Taylor Rains/Insider

...as well as several restaurants and giant shops. The stores were incredible, with everything from groceries and clothes to suitcases and kitchen supplies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAxBO_0kgDVAvN00
All types of different produce were available, and I saw a lot of people here doing their grocery shopping.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to an employee I spoke with, this carnival is popular for locals who come for dinner or shopping and was especially busy during the pandemic when travel wasn't an option.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i1wF_0kgDVAvN00
There was pretty decor, like chairs and a fountain.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After forcing myself not to buy any of the cool knickknacks, I headed back to the check-in lobby at terminal 3. The space was pretty normal compared to other airports, though it definitely felt cleaner and more open.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wm9BU_0kgDVAvN00
Changi's terminal 3 check-in lobby.

Taylor Rains/Insider

There were huge windows creating natural light and beautiful green plants lined across the back wall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGpZH_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Changi's associate communications director Lay Ling Toh, 99% of the plants and trees are real and are maintained by a team of horticulturalists.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXnlf_0kgDVAvN00
A view of Changi's Jewel complex connected to terminal 1.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While the landside area was impressive in itself, most of the fun within Singapore's famous airport is located in the transit area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ikgY_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Because Changi is a major hub for Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary, Scoot, the space is important for keeping connecting travelers entertained for hours between flights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duwCk_0kgDVAvN00
Inside Singapore's Changi International Airport.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The transit area spans across all four terminals, with 1, 2, and 3 connected via an airside train, while the 4th can be accessed by an airside bus. The unique activities and extravagant shops are mostly located in terminals 1 and 3.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzZRi_0kgDVAvN00
The Skytrain to terminal 3 from terminal 1.

Inside Singapore's Changi International Airport.

Unfortunately for locals or tourists who just want to visit the airport for fun, only passengers who intend to travel can access the transit area, unless they're an employee or have another authorized reason to be there.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yfw04_0kgDVAvN00
A sign at Changi that says only passengers that plan to travel are allowed in the transit area, including those who have a boarding pass. This is likely to discourage people from buying a cheap fare just to have fun in the transit area for the day.

Taylor Rains/Insider

When accessing the transit area, I noticed there was no security line, but Toh explained that security takes place at the gate. Travelers just need to scan their passport and boarding pass to enter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRjtl_0kgDVAvN00
Although I was given special permission to enter Changi airport without a boarding pass, I did have to clear passport control on my flight home a few days later. I thought the process was quick and simple.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless

Once inside, I was immediately taken away by the sheer size of the terminal. All of the beautiful lights and stores impressed me, especially Louis Vuitton — one of three in Changi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UBEN_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

But, that was not the only luxury brand available. Travelers can also enjoy stores like Gucci…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ub6vA_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and Prada. Toh explained the prices are duty-free and have to be cheaper than, or on par with, other comparable stores in Singapore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWmNk_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

After exploring a few of the stores and imagining myself with a luxury bag worth twice my rent, I visited a few other shops that were more within budget.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjzrO_0kgDVAvN00
Inside the Louis Vuitton store at Changi's terminal 3.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was particularly impressed with TWG Tea, which is a popular Singaporean tea shop. I bought one of my favorite types of tea — French earl grey — for $30 to take home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5yhw_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

I also dipped into Singapore Airlines' new SilverKris business class lounge for about 30 minutes, which has food, loungers, and drinks. The carrier also has other lounges for first and economy passengers in terminal 3.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ucw6x_0kgDVAvN00
I had a light bite to eat at the lounge.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Fortunately, travelers transiting through Changi don't need lounge access to be entertained.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cOYJ_0kgDVAvN00
The escalator to Singapore Airlines' SilverKris lounge.

Taylor Rains/Insider

For those wanting to enjoy Changi's natural side, travelers can visit the koi pond, which has a nice view of the ramp…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEi5E_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…or walk around the butterfly garden, which has 1,000 butterflies living inside representing some 47 species.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OelAr_0kgDVAvN00
The entrance to the butterfly garden on the lower level has facts and information displayed on the wall.

Taylor Rains/Insider

During my visit, I was impressed at how big the space was. There were two floors with a beautiful waterfall as the backdrop.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40H7W0_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

On the lower level, there was fruit laid out and travelers could get up close to the dozens of butterflies feasting away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7ZBl_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

There was also an enclosed habitat for metamorphosis, and I could see hundreds of chrysalises waiting to hatch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oxZS_0kgDVAvN00
The habitat in the Changi airport butterfly garden with dozens of chrysalises.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Another unique perk of Changi airport is its movie theater, which is 100% free.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gAFB_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The theater is located near the butterfly garden's upstairs entrance and passengers can simply walk in — no ticket needed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mybzc_0kgDVAvN00
The escalator entrance to get to the movie theater, as well as the butterfly garden, the Ambassador transit hotel, and the Ambassador lounge.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The movies rotate on a 24/7 schedule and the lineup changes seasonally. Right now, movies like Fantastic Beasts, Doctor Strange, and Frozen II are playing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aO8Ny_0kgDVAvN00
The screen at Changi's free movie theater showing the movies and times each day.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After watching about 40 minutes of Disney's Encanto, I headed to the train to take me to terminal 1.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EEkH_0kgDVAvN00
Inside the movie theater with Encanto playing on the screen.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Along the way, I saw some of Changi's unique tech, including a workout bike that can charge a cell phone…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ynb6V_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and the air vents that point down. Toh told Insider that it saves energy because it only cools the space where people are instead of all the way to the high ceiling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxL1C_0kgDVAvN00
The air vents lined the walls of the terminals.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Like terminal 3, terminal 1 was ginormous. More designer stores lined the walkways, and the carpeted floors masked the noise of trolley wheels and roller bags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I18Co_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

It took about 10 minutes to walk the entire length of the terminal as I made my way to my next stop — the pool.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QASDw_0kgDVAvN00
Along the way, I passed one of Changi's other Louis Vuitton stores.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Yes, Changi airport has a pool available to travelers. It is located inside the Aerotel, which is an airside transit hotel — but more on that later.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdnXi_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The pool opens at noon for transit passengers and costs S$23 ($18) per person. Hotel guests can access the space earlier.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVMim_0kgDVAvN00
The shaded sitting area adjacent to the pool.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Walking outside, I was immediately shocked at the size of the pool and all of the amenities available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480Gob_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

There was a long bar with beer, wine, spirits, and other non-alcoholic drinks...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38a0rm_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…plenty of chairs for tanning…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FD1FM_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…other unique seating for relaxing and chatting…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yzv0c_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a separate jacuzzi attached to the pool…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGbKc_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a pretty garden space with a nice view of the ramp.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1wAr_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

As it was a beautiful day in Singapore, I ordered a cocktail and took my time enjoying the pool. The water was cool and refreshing and I loved the ambiance of the music and decor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iF6ub_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

After about an hour, I took advantage of the showers and quickly explored the Aerotel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpfpa_0kgDVAvN00
The Aerotel lobby at Changi airport.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The space has dozens of rooms that can be booked in hourly blocks, with a minimum of six hours...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ou6Z6_0kgDVAvN00
The beds in the double room, which has an ensuite bathroom and a view of the ramp.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and come with one meal included, which is served in an on-site dining room. There is also a gym available to guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgOwT_0kgDVAvN00
The gym at the Aerotel. The dining room is located below, but I could not take photographs as it was full of guests.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I thought the rooms, many of which include ensuite bathrooms, were cozy and private. The price starts around $115 for a single room for six hours and is a perfect way to grab some sleep on a long layover.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4Yv8_0kgDVAvN00
The ensuite bathroom inside the double room. Single rooms have shared toilets and showers, according to Aerotel's website.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The airport also has several other sleep options, including the Ambassador Transit Hotel in terminals 2 and 3…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8UL0_0kgDVAvN00
The Ambassador transit hotel at Changi's terminal 3.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and the designated free-to-use "sleep zones," which have lay flat loungers and pods. These make long layovers — and even multi-hour delays and overnight cancellations — more bearable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2esU_0kgDVAvN00

Changi Airport Group

Source: Changi Airport Group

After exploring the hotel, I was ready to eat and knew I wanted to enjoy Changi's famous Singapore Food Street.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJsa9_0kgDVAvN00
The "street" is located on the second floor of terminal 3 near the Louis Vuitton store.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The "street" is not actually outside the airport but is a line of over a dozen booths inside terminal 3 serving traditional dishes from places like Singapore, Vietnam, and China.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060d3t_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Passengers can self-order from kiosks using a credit card or Singaporean dollars — you cannot pay in USD or other paper currency.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4fvC_0kgDVAvN00
All of the restaurants and their menus were loaded into the kiosk.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I ordered a feast of Asian meals, which I shared with a colleague, including soup dumplings, laksa, skewers, noodles, and chicken with rice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJ03j_0kgDVAvN00
My favorite dishes were the laksa (bottom left bowl) and the soup dumplings (middle bottom).

Taylor Rains/Insider

All of the food was amazing and easily exceeded my expectations for airport food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epbNg_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/

For Americans who want a taste of home, there's also a Burger King and a Subway within the row of restaurants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Mpm3_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

While all of the fun activities I experienced before my flight are restricted to ticketed passengers, Changi also boasts an amazing retail and entertainment complex completely separate from its four terminals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOPqy_0kgDVAvN00
Inside Changi airport's Jewel complex.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Known as Jewel, the facility is connected to the airport via walkways from terminals 1, 2, and 3, and by bus from terminal 4.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEzEV_0kgDVAvN00
The walkway to Jewel from terminal 3.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Inside is a plethora of beautiful trees and flowers that surround dozens of stores, shops, restaurants, and a giant waterfall centerpiece.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrZj0_0kgDVAvN00
A restaurant inside Jewel at Changi airport.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The rain vortex, which stands seven stories high, is the world's tallest indoor waterfall and has become the symbol of Changi's innovation and beauty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIXqt_0kgDVAvN00
The airtrain that connects terminals 2 and 3 runs through Jewel with a great view of the rain vortex.

Taylor Rains/Insider

During my visit, I enjoyed several of the activities in the complex's Canopy Park, like a hedge maze, the ropes course, and a topiary walk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkNie_0kgDVAvN00
The animals in Canopy Park are made from coconut hairs.

Taylor Rains/Insider

These must be paid for, but guests can easily get tickets online, from a booth, or at a kiosk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acmLm_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

While some of the activities were kiddish, I still thought it was fun — and a good way to entertain children before a long flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xrc5w_0kgDVAvN00
A view of the Jewel hedge maze from above.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I thought Jewel was very enjoyable and makes for a great day trip for tourists exploring Singapore. Surprisingly enough, the place actually used to be a parking lot and cost $1.2 billion to build.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZWkR_0kgDVAvN00
A view from the ground floor at Jewel with the rain vortex off.

Taylor Rains/Insider

But, I will note that the space is not a terminal, and you won't board your flight from Jewel. But, some airlines do offer early check-in here that travelers can take advantage of.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Hizs_0kgDVAvN00
The Starbucks and the early check-in at Jewel.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After a long, entertainment-filled day of exploring Changi airport, I found I wasn't ready to leave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkf5o_0kgDVAvN00
View of Changi's terminal 3 from Singapore food street.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I felt I could have spent so many more hours at the pool and the movie theater, or taken more time to appreciate the beautiful butterflies and koi fish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H8qf_0kgDVAvN00
My cocktail and towel at the Aerotel pool.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The airport is an experience in itself, and I hope my local New York airports eventually adopt some of the same luxuries hidden within the walls of Changi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5bUe_0kgDVAvN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

