I spent 8 hours at Singapore's famous airport, which features luxuries like a pool, a movie theater, and a butterfly garden. I didn't want to leave.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore's Changi Airport was named the world's best by Skytrax from 2013 to 2020.

The airport is a major hub for Singapore Airlines and features luxuries like a pool and a movie theater.

I spent eight hours exploring everything the airport has the offer, and it still wasn't enough time.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore's Changi Airport is probably the best place to spend a long layover.Boasting four huge terminals with endless shopping, food, and entertainment, the airport was named the world's best by Skytrax for eight years in a row from 2013 to 2020.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Despite losing its crown to Qatar's Hamad International Airport in 2021, Changi still welcomed over 32 million passengers in 2022 and is planning a fifth terminal to open in the mid-2030s.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Curbside entrance to terminal 3 at Singapore's Changi International Airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

Entrance to the "underground carnival" from Changi's terminal 3 check-in lobby. Taylor Rains/Insider

One of the restaurants in Changi's "underground carnival" in terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

The playground with a slide at Changi's "underground carnival" at terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

All types of different produce were available, and I saw a lot of people here doing their grocery shopping. Taylor Rains/Insider

There was pretty decor, like chairs and a fountain. Taylor Rains/Insider

Changi's terminal 3 check-in lobby. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

A view of Changi's Jewel complex connected to terminal 1. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Inside Singapore's Changi International Airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Skytrain to terminal 3 from terminal 1. Inside Singapore's Changi International Airport.

A sign at Changi that says only passengers that plan to travel are allowed in the transit area, including those who have a boarding pass. This is likely to discourage people from buying a cheap fare just to have fun in the transit area for the day. Taylor Rains/Insider

Although I was given special permission to enter Changi airport without a boarding pass, I did have to clear passport control on my flight home a few days later. I thought the process was quick and simple. Taylor Rains/Insider

After hearing the hype about Changi, I decided to spend eight hours inside exploring everything it has to offer. Here's what it was like.When I arrived, I could immediately see the vast difference between this airport and the dozens of others I've visited.Instead of just having a regular departures floor, there was also a huge "underground carnival" in the basement of terminals 2 and 3, and I was instantly eager to explore.What I found was essentially a huge fun zone that had way more than I was expecting.There was a playground for kids, which included a slide......as well as several restaurants and giant shops. The stores were incredible, with everything from groceries and clothes to suitcases and kitchen supplies.According to an employee I spoke with, this carnival is popular for locals who come for dinner or shopping and was especially busy during the pandemic when travel wasn't an option.After forcing myself not to buy any of the cool knickknacks, I headed back to the check-in lobby at terminal 3. The space was pretty normal compared to other airports, though it definitely felt cleaner and more open.There were huge windows creating natural light and beautiful green plants lined across the back wall.According to Changi's associate communications director Lay Ling Toh, 99% of the plants and trees are real and are maintained by a team of horticulturalists.While the landside area was impressive in itself, most of the fun within Singapore's famous airport is located in the transit area.Because Changi is a major hub for Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary, Scoot, the space is important for keeping connecting travelers entertained for hours between flights.The transit area spans across all four terminals, with 1, 2, and 3 connected via an airside train, while the 4th can be accessed by an airside bus. The unique activities and extravagant shops are mostly located in terminals 1 and 3.Unfortunately for locals or tourists who just want to visit the airport for fun, only passengers who intend to travel can access the transit area, unless they're an employee or have another authorized reason to be there.When accessing the transit area, I noticed there was no security line, but Toh explained that security takes place at the gate. Travelers just need to scan their passport and boarding pass to enter.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Inside the Louis Vuitton store at Changi's terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

I had a light bite to eat at the lounge. Taylor Rains/Insider

The escalator to Singapore Airlines' SilverKris lounge. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

The entrance to the butterfly garden on the lower level has facts and information displayed on the wall. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

The habitat in the Changi airport butterfly garden with dozens of chrysalises. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

The escalator entrance to get to the movie theater, as well as the butterfly garden, the Ambassador transit hotel, and the Ambassador lounge. Taylor Rains/Insider

The screen at Changi's free movie theater showing the movies and times each day. Taylor Rains/Insider

Inside the movie theater with Encanto playing on the screen. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

The air vents lined the walls of the terminals. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Along the way, I passed one of Changi's other Louis Vuitton stores. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

The shaded sitting area adjacent to the pool. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

The Aerotel lobby at Changi airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

The beds in the double room, which has an ensuite bathroom and a view of the ramp. Taylor Rains/Insider

The gym at the Aerotel. The dining room is located below, but I could not take photographs as it was full of guests. Taylor Rains/Insider

The ensuite bathroom inside the double room. Single rooms have shared toilets and showers, according to Aerotel's website. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Ambassador transit hotel at Changi's terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

Changi Airport Group

Once inside, I was immediately taken away by the sheer size of the terminal. All of the beautiful lights and stores impressed me, especially Louis Vuitton — one of three in Changi.But, that was not the only luxury brand available. Travelers can also enjoy stores like Gucci……and Prada. Toh explained the prices are duty-free and have to be cheaper than, or on par with, other comparable stores in Singapore.After exploring a few of the stores and imagining myself with a luxury bag worth twice my rent, I visited a few other shops that were more within budget.I was particularly impressed with TWG Tea, which is a popular Singaporean tea shop. I bought one of my favorite types of tea — French earl grey — for $30 to take home.I also dipped into Singapore Airlines' new SilverKris business class lounge for about 30 minutes, which has food, loungers, and drinks. The carrier also has other lounges for first and economy passengers in terminal 3.Fortunately, travelers transiting through Changi don't need lounge access to be entertained.For those wanting to enjoy Changi's natural side, travelers can visit the koi pond, which has a nice view of the ramp……or walk around the butterfly garden, which has 1,000 butterflies living inside representing some 47 species.During my visit, I was impressed at how big the space was. There were two floors with a beautiful waterfall as the backdrop.On the lower level, there was fruit laid out and travelers could get up close to the dozens of butterflies feasting away.There was also an enclosed habitat for metamorphosis, and I could see hundreds of chrysalises waiting to hatch.Another unique perk of Changi airport is its movie theater, which is 100% free.The theater is located near the butterfly garden's upstairs entrance and passengers can simply walk in — no ticket needed.The movies rotate on a 24/7 schedule and the lineup changes seasonally. Right now, movies like Fantastic Beasts, Doctor Strange, and Frozen II are playing.After watching about 40 minutes of Disney's Encanto, I headed to the train to take me to terminal 1.Along the way, I saw some of Changi's unique tech, including a workout bike that can charge a cell phone……and the air vents that point down. Toh told Insider that it saves energy because it only cools the space where people are instead of all the way to the high ceiling.Like terminal 3, terminal 1 was ginormous. More designer stores lined the walkways, and the carpeted floors masked the noise of trolley wheels and roller bags.It took about 10 minutes to walk the entire length of the terminal as I made my way to my next stop — the pool.Yes, Changi airport has a pool available to travelers. It is located inside the Aerotel, which is an airside transit hotel — but more on that later.The pool opens at noon for transit passengers and costs S$23 ($18) per person. Hotel guests can access the space earlier.Walking outside, I was immediately shocked at the size of the pool and all of the amenities available.There was a long bar with beer, wine, spirits, and other non-alcoholic drinks...…plenty of chairs for tanning……other unique seating for relaxing and chatting……a separate jacuzzi attached to the pool……and a pretty garden space with a nice view of the ramp.As it was a beautiful day in Singapore, I ordered a cocktail and took my time enjoying the pool. The water was cool and refreshing and I loved the ambiance of the music and decor.After about an hour, I took advantage of the showers and quickly explored the Aerotel.The space has dozens of rooms that can be booked in hourly blocks, with a minimum of six hours...…and come with one meal included, which is served in an on-site dining room. There is also a gym available to guests.I thought the rooms, many of which include ensuite bathrooms, were cozy and private. The price starts around $115 for a single room for six hours and is a perfect way to grab some sleep on a long layover.The airport also has several other sleep options, including the Ambassador Transit Hotel in terminals 2 and 3……and the designated free-to-use "sleep zones," which have lay flat loungers and pods. These make long layovers — and even multi-hour delays and overnight cancellations — more bearable.

The "street" is located on the second floor of terminal 3 near the Louis Vuitton store. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

All of the restaurants and their menus were loaded into the kiosk. Taylor Rains/Insider

My favorite dishes were the laksa (bottom left bowl) and the soup dumplings (middle bottom). Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/

Taylor Rains/Insider

Inside Changi airport's Jewel complex. Taylor Rains/Insider

The walkway to Jewel from terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

A restaurant inside Jewel at Changi airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

The airtrain that connects terminals 2 and 3 runs through Jewel with a great view of the rain vortex. Taylor Rains/Insider

The animals in Canopy Park are made from coconut hairs. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

A view of the Jewel hedge maze from above. Taylor Rains/Insider

A view from the ground floor at Jewel with the rain vortex off. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Starbucks and the early check-in at Jewel. Taylor Rains/Insider

View of Changi's terminal 3 from Singapore food street. Taylor Rains/Insider

My cocktail and towel at the Aerotel pool. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider