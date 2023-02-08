ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

South diver Jacobson makes it back to state finals

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 2 days ago

Bloomington South 's Carina Jacobson barely made it to state again, but the senior saved herself a lot of drama this time around.

She maintained sixth in the standings until the final two dives but that overall consistency paid off with a 363.40 and a seventh place finish at the Jasper Diving Regional on Tuesday. The top eight advance to the state finals on Saturday morning at 9 at the IU Natatorium.

Jacobson, making her third trip to regionals, was eighth last year, only moving up from ninth on her very last dive.

"Things went super well," South diving coach Alex Burns said. "She did place better than last year and she didn't squeak in like before. She was super consistent and it paid off. She was not feeling as much pressure. I was super happy with her performance.

"She knew what she had to do and that made things easier."

Panther teammate and junior Claire Lutz, making her second trip to regional, was 16th with a 220.10 for eight dives, two spots higher than last year.

"That's what we always like to see, somebody go and improve," Burns said. "She's just in a spot where she needs little bit more difficulty. She was really consistent and she was in a good spot, 15th, after her first five. She just struggled with her middle three (dives 6-8)."

Defending state champ Mia Prusiecki made sure it wasn't close at the top again, winning the regional title with a 539.85, well ahead of Indian Creek's Ella Taylor (441.10). The next three checked in at 391.30 or higher, but 6-12 were separated by just 37 points.

Jacobson finished with just 2.85 from sixth, 4.35 atop eighth and ninth a mere 2.95 behind that.

"She was definitely calm and collected," Burns said. "I felt like the fact she had gone through that before, she is always a pretty calm person in general, but I sensed she was ready to perform today."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: South diver Jacobson makes it back to state finals

