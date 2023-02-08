Four generations of dentists and 90 years of teeth still biting at Campi Dental in Wall

WALL - Growing up in the Bergen County town of Englewood Cliffs with a grandfather and uncle who owned a dental practice, dentistry was in the blood of the Campi family.

And for the past 30 years, brothers John G. Campi III, DMD (Dr. Jack) and Joseph G. Campi, DMD (Dr. Joe) have carried on the family’s legacy, serving their community’s dental needs and enabling third-generation Campi Dental in Wall to celebrate a milestone this year that only a small fraction of all U.S. businesses will ever achieve — their 90th anniversary.

“Our grandfather, John G. Campi Sr., DDS, started Campi Dental on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park in 1933 and moved the practice to Wall in 1972 as the practice grew and required more space,” said Jack, 60, a Wall resident. “Our uncle, Thomas R. Campi, DMD, joined the practice in 1969 and continued until his retirement in 2003.”

According to Jack, “I watched my grandfather and uncle and knew that I wanted to be a dentist ever since I was 6 years old.”

Younger brother Joe was similarly inclined.

“Since dentistry was a big part of our family, the exposure to the field was always there and I respected and loved it,” said Joe, 53, also a Wall resident. “During my freshman year of college, I enjoyed my science classes and knew that I would pursue dentistry professionally.”

Jack went on to graduate from Columbia University in New York City and Fairleigh Dickinson University Dental School in Hackensack (his uncle’s alma mater), while Joe proceeded to graduate from Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania, and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ), now Rutgers School of Dental Medicine in Newark.

Entering the field in 1989, Jack worked at other practices in North Jersey for two years, then bought a practice in River Edge with Joe when his brother graduated from dental school in 1995.

“Soon after, however, we sold that practice and Dr. Joe and I dug our heels into Campi Dental in Wall, working with our uncle as a partner,” Jack said. “We ultimately bought out our uncle when he retired and Dr. Joe came in as my partner.”

Not afraid of technology

Today, in the original Wall location established by their grandfather (but which they’ve since fully renovated and expanded), “we’re dentists who treat our patients as a whole,” Joe said. “After a thorough examination, we inform our patients of their complete situation and provide all-encompassing and comprehensive treatment.”

Towards that end, “we provide patients of all ages with everything from fillings to full-mouth rehabilitations, including same-day crowns, root canals, implants, orthodontics, Invisalign, airway/sleep apnea treatment and more,” Jack said. “We also have specialists conveniently located right in our office, including Dr. Greg Campi, an orthodontist (and our cousin), and Dr. Paul Galante, an oral surgeon.”

In a field that’s seen significant advances over the past 90 years, the Campis take pride in always remaining on the forefront of technology.

“In 1990, our uncle was one of the first dentists in Monmouth County to incorporate laser technology, which is now commonly used, and we were also among the first in the area to use digital radiography instead of film,” Joe said. “We’ve been providing cutting-edge, same-day crowns for more than 15 years and our high-tech cone beam CT imaging system supports guided implant procedures by enabling enhanced visibility of the airways. We also just incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) technology into our practice, which provides a second opinion on patients’ digital X-rays, improves our diagnostic ability, and helps us educate our patients as well.”

Among industry trends, Jack said that there’s been a greater emphasis on patient health over the years.

“For example, the use of digital radiography has reduced the amount of radiation patients are exposed to, and cone beam technology also delivers a wealth of information with a minimal amount of radiation,” Jack said. “Overall, dentistry has become much safer and offers better diagnostics than ever.”

What hasn’t changed over the years is Campi Dental’s focus on its patients.

“In the medical and dental industry today, there’s a trend towards larger group practices and the relationship/customer service aspect has diminished,” Jack said. “By contrast, our practice is built on long-term relationships that provide patients with the highest level of technology, care and compassion.”

It's that commitment to the generations of patients and families they’ve served that has kept Campi Dental at the heart of its community for nine decades.

“We have so many long-time patients, including one who started with our practice when she was 10 years old and is now 98,” Jack said. “She’s been with us for 88 of our 90 years and we couldn’t be prouder.”

“Most of our patients are from Monmouth and Ocean County, but some patients of ours who now live in Florida still come home for their dentistry,” Joe added. “We treasure our patients and love taking care of them at a level that makes them feel like family.”

Joe also attributes much of Campi Dental’s demonstrated success to its highly-skilled and loyal support team.

“We have 22 employees, including our four doctors, four front desk associates, seven registered dental assistants, two dental assistants, and five dental hygienists and many have been with us for decades,” Joe said of the staff. “Our office team is what defines us and makes us strong.”

The practice also takes pride in supporting the community through its Campi Cares initiative, which encompasses a broad range of charitable efforts. “This originated with our grandfather starting the Dental Clinic at Fitkin Hospital (now Jersey Shore University Medical Center) in the community decades ago and we feel a responsibility to continue giving back,” Jack explained.

As part of that commitment, “we established two new scholarships for local students going to college and also launched an internship program last year through which we offer three prospective dental students the opportunity to work with us over the summer,” Joe said. “It’s rewarding to see the students develop and take an interest in the field and it makes us feel great about dentistry.”

“We’ve also done backpack drives for children going back to school, support Habitat for Humanity, and, in conjunction with the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, have worked with kids for the past 15 years on a post-Halloween candy buy-back that Campi Dental then sends to troops overseas,” Joe noted.

'Makes our job exciting'

Now a fourth-generation practice thanks to Jack’s daughter Erin, a dental hygienist at their office, and college-age son Jack, a pre-dental student who plans to join the practice after dental school, the Campi brothers relish the opportunity to serve their patients and honor their legacy.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our patients for entrusting us with their dental care and we look forward to serving the community for many more years to come,” Jack said. “After their procedures, our patients tell us they look and feel great and that people can’t even tell that they had work done because it looks so natural and beautiful. We enjoy enhancing people’s smiles and health and helping to boost their self-esteem.”

“We truly love what we do and it’s amazing to see how much the industry has evolved over the years,” Jack added. “From capabilities to technology and service, we’re able to offer patients more than ever and it makes our job exciting every day.”

“As we celebrate our 90th anniversary, it also feels great to carry the mantle, and we have so much gratitude for the example set by the generations of family before us,” Joe said. “We’re grateful for our history and the precedent set early on and are proud to continue living up to the legacy.”

Campi Dental

Location: 2041 Route 35, Wall

Phone: 732-449-2228

Owners: Dr. John G. Campi III and Dr. Joseph G. Campi

Founded: 1933

Website:www.campidental.com