New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Speedway geared up for 9 nights of 'World Series' racing action

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

Tucked away in tiny Samsula but carrying a strong (and loud) punch, New Smyrna Speedway might not have the history of Daytona , but it's closer than you might think.

The fast half-miler opens the gates this week for the 57th annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, a nine-night run of (mostly) Late Model and Modifieds on the high-banked oval on the corner of State Road 44 and County Road 415.

After a Thursday night dedicated to practice sessions, Friday begins nine nights of pine-rattling racing, featuring nearly every variety of American short-track stock car.

DIRTCAR IN BARBERVILLE Volusia Speedway's February dirt-track schedule loaded for 'speed WEEKS' in Barberville

LET'S ROLEX THE CLASH! I still like the idea of a Rolex 24-style race among NASCAR's three series | KEN WILLIS

HEY, WILLIE! NASCAR needs to move Busch Light Clash from L.A. to a bigger track

The highlight events include the Clyde Hart Memorial Super Late Model 100 next Tuesday (Feb. 14), the Tour Modified John Blewett III Memorial 76 Laps the next night, and the Tour Modified Ritchie Evans Memorial 100 on Feb. 17.

Practice begins at 1 or 1:30 p.m. each day, with racing beginning each night at 7:30.

Friday's opening night includes a 35-lap Sportsman race, followed by 35-lap races for Super Late Model, Pro Late Model and Modifieds, capped with a 20-lap race for Bombers.

— For ticket pricing, full schedule, and more info: NewSmyrnaSpeedway.org .

