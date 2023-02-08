ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equinor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.9 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.84 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $34.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.75 billion, or $9.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $150.81 billion.

