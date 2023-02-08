Meet The Daily Memphian's spring 2023 interns

Daily Memphian readers have likely noticed a couple of new bylines on the site’s stories recently.

That’s because The Daily Memphian recently welcomed its spring 2023 intern cohort.

The goals of the nonprofit’s internship program are to add reporting from a group of young and diverse individuals, as well as give those talented young reporters the opportunity to earn more daily newsroom experience and to explore specific career pathways within the field.

This is the third cohort of interns to land at The Daily Memphian since the site re-launched its internship program following the onset of COVID.

Meet Blair Kinsey

Blair Kinsey. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Blair Kinsey is a junior math major from Rhodes College and a native of Austin, Texas.

How does a math major find her way into a newsroom?

“I’ve been interested in writing for as long as I can remember,” Kinsey said. “However, my interest in journalism and other forms of nonfiction writing developed over the past few years, as I started recognizing and wanted to explore the power of words to define, share and explore real experiences.”

Kinsey is interested in finding a way to merge her two passions into a career.

She also has a love for adventure, instilled by her parents.

She spent most of December 2022 with them in Uganda, where they moved this past summer.

Meet Kylah Strickland-Paige

Kylah Strickland-Paige. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Kylah Strickland-Paige’s “intimate” relationship with the written word began with her grandmother.

“I was raised by a grandmother who, when I didn’t know how to spell a word, made me look it up in a dictionary or, worse, an encyclopedia,” she said.

From there, Strickland-Paige competed in spelling bees, wrote creatively as a teen and became a bookworm as a young adult.

Today, she’s an online bookseller, author and abstract artist.

“I really enjoy the office environment and the sort of inconspicuous feeling that things are occurring at rapid speed, because journalism is reflective of life and living doesn’t pause for anyone,” Strickland said.

The New Jersey native — by way of Southern California — graduated from the University of Memphis in December 2022 with a history degree.

When she isn’t writing or reading, she is in the kitchen, making Caribbean dishes with her spouse and four kids.