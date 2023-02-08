ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Meet The Daily Memphian's spring 2023 interns

By Elle Perry
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ebgsm_0kgDV14500

Daily Memphian readers have likely noticed a couple of new bylines on the site’s stories recently.

That’s because The Daily Memphian recently welcomed its spring 2023 intern cohort.

The goals of the nonprofit’s internship program are to add reporting from a group of young and diverse individuals, as well as give those talented young reporters the opportunity to earn more daily newsroom experience and to explore specific career pathways within the field.

This is the third cohort of interns to land at The Daily Memphian since the site re-launched its internship program following the onset of COVID.

Meet Blair Kinsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBW7V_0kgDV14500

Blair Kinsey. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Blair Kinsey is a junior math major from Rhodes College and a native of Austin, Texas.

How does a math major find her way into a newsroom?

“I’ve been interested in writing for as long as I can remember,” Kinsey said. “However, my interest in journalism and other forms of nonfiction writing developed over the past few years, as I started recognizing and wanted to explore the power of words to define, share and explore real experiences.”

Kinsey is interested in finding a way to merge her two passions into a career.

She also has a love for adventure, instilled by her parents.

She spent most of December 2022 with them in Uganda, where they moved this past summer.

Meet Kylah Strickland-Paige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XXuc_0kgDV14500

Kylah Strickland-Paige. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Kylah Strickland-Paige’s “intimate” relationship with the written word began with her grandmother.

“I was raised by a grandmother who, when I didn’t know how to spell a word, made me look it up in a dictionary or, worse, an encyclopedia,” she said.

From there, Strickland-Paige competed in spelling bees, wrote creatively as a teen and became a bookworm as a young adult.

Today, she’s an online bookseller, author and abstract artist.

“I really enjoy the office environment and the sort of inconspicuous feeling that things are occurring at rapid speed, because journalism is reflective of life and living doesn’t pause for anyone,” Strickland said.

The New Jersey native — by way of Southern California — graduated from the University of Memphis in December 2022 with a history degree.

When she isn’t writing or reading, she is in the kitchen, making Caribbean dishes with her spouse and four kids.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 College Majors With Higher Earnings for Black Versus White Graduates

Racial income disparities are stark in the United States. On average, Black households earn about 63 cents for every dollar earned by white households, based on census figures. In addition, Black workers tend to be segregated into lower-paying jobs in retail, health care, and food service, while many higher-paying professions have disproportionately low Black representation, […]
Inside Nova

Hardest college to get into in every state

Stacker combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking to see which school is the most difficult to gain admission to in each state. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Colleges In Every State

Let’s face it, college is expensive. Making the decision to attend college can be one that comes with countless benefits – education, lifelong friends and connections, job opportunities – but it has also become an increasingly expensive undertaking. While there are many cheaper higher education institutions nationwide, there is also no shortage of very expensive […]
NEVADA STATE
Sneha Neupane

Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors

A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
Route Fifty

What Keeps Public Employees In Their Jobs? It’s Not Just Pay

Turnover among government employees is very costly for taxpayers due to the costs associated with recruiting, selecting and training new employees. The cost of replacing an employee can range from approximately 16% to 200% of spending on annual salaries depending on the education and experience required for the job. Turnover also often undermines the quality of service that constituents receive from government, as the workload is spread across fewer workers.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

What is a 'borg' and why should college parents know about it?

The borg — “blackout rage gallon” — has become the drink of choice on college campuses across the country. Made with half water, half vodka, a caffeinated flavor enhancer and a dash of powdered electrolytes, the drink has been hailed by many students on TikTok as a hangover-proof party staple.
Deadline

UTA Undergoes Layoffs In Multiple Departments

EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency is trimming its personnel with cuts in several departments. According to sources, mostly admin/support staff are impacted, with the total number of layoffs in the low single digits as a percentage of the company’s overall workforce. “We’ve grown a great deal over the last several years, and as a result decided to make some adjustments,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re unfortunately parting ways with a small number of colleagues and are grateful for everything they’ve contributed.” Related Story UTA Expands Its Board, Adding Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter And Nexus...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy