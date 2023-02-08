Euronet Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $69.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $865.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235.7 million, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Euronet Worldwide expects its per-share earnings to be 85 cents.

